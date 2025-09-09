The rebalancing of India China, Russia links in the middle of the American pricing friction DW 09/09/2025

The image of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the hand of the Chinese president Xi Jinping and the Russian president Vladimir Putin during the recent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Chinese city in northern Tianjin wore powerful symbolism.

New Delhi has attempted to rebuild Beijing in recent months, after relations have disturbed itself after fatal border clashes in 2020, triggering a one -year confrontation between the two Asian giants with nuclear arms.

At the same time, India continued its energy and close defense partnership with Russia, despite Western criticism.

Moda's highly publicized visit to China came while American-Indian relations were tense after the administration of US President Donald Trump in Washington increased its rates on a range of Indian products up to 50%.

Indian foreign policy experts, however, say that New Delhi does not fully turn away from Washington, stressing that the situation consists more in balanced competing pressures and to take advantage of the relations between the blocks.

Meera Shankar, a former United States envoy, said India is following a policy of multi-alignment and strategic autonomy in an increasingly unstable and volatile world.

“India seeks to rebalance its relations with the great powers in the light of the Trump administration targeting India with high prices and distinguishes it for special sanctions on the importation of Russian oil,” she said.

Shankar pointed out that the friction between India and the United States could put decades of increasing strategic partnership and complicated cooperation for defense in danger.

“The disturbance of the links between India and the United States could harm the objective of the two countries to shape a more stable balance in Asia and also provide a boost to the growing grip of China in this region,” she said.

No alignment with China and Russia

Shankar described India's approach to treat the United States as “neither confrontation nor capitulation”.

She added: “We will continue to see how we can progress better in or around our differences, as part of our right to choose our own policies.”

Despite the current tensions, Trump recently said that the United States and India had a “special relationship” and that there is nothing to fear because the two countries “have just timely moments.”

“I will always be friends with (Narendra) Modi is a great Prime Minister. He is great. But I don't like what he is doing at this special moment,” the US president told the oval office when he was asked if he was ready to reset relations with India.

Modi responded to Trump's statement saying that the two parties still shared “very positive” links.

“Enjoy and completely refer the feelings of President Trump and the positive assessment of our links,” the Indian Prime Minister wrote on the X social media platform, adding that India and the United States shared “a very positive and advanced complete and global strategic partnership”.

Amitabh Mattoo, Dean at the International Study School of the University of Jawaharlal Nehru, said that the awareness of New Delhi in Beijing and Moscow should not be confused with “naive alignment”.

It is a classic Indian index, a strategic coverage wrapped in the rhetoric of multipolarity, he noted.

“In this act of equilibrium, India does not succumb to Chinese falsifications or to abandon its long-term bet on the United States. Consider it as India which works on a diplomatic striking rope,” Mattoo told DW.

Mattoo, who tells of his ups and downs, said that the danger for Washington is not that India will become an opponent, but that India will become more self -sufficient, less dependent and therefore less flexible.

“If the United States fails to read the aspirations of India, it may lose not only an ally, but a partner who could anchor his Indo-Pacific vision. In a century when tectonic plates of power change, America cannot afford to appear in Asia,” he said.

Do India and the United States need each other?

Mattoo, however, was quick to emphasize that India could not support an prolonged diplomatic dead end with the United States in the long term.

“It can cover, posture and diversify its partnerships, but at the end of the day, the United States remains essential technologically, militarily and geopolitically,” he said.

“The relationship will have turbulence, but the logic of convergence is stronger than the logic of divergence. For both nations, the choice is striking. Friction is a luxury, partnership is a necessity.”

Current American rates affect about half of the 87 billion dollars in India (74.7 billion) of annual exports to the United States.

They apply to products such as textiles, gems, leather, sea products and chemicals, while electronics, smartphones and pharmaceutical products remain exempt for the moment.

The tasks threaten the competitiveness of the highly intensity of labor, increasing the spectrum of mass job losses and economic slowdown.

The cold in relations also coincides with India and the intensification of European Union efforts to conclude an ambitious free trade agreement, with two critical negotiations provided for the coming month to solve long-standing problems.

“India has embarked on strategic autonomy”

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a former Indian Foreign Affairs secretary, said that India and the United States recognize that their strategic partnership remains mutually essential to sail in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

“India remains attached to strategic autonomy. He hires major powers for diplomacy, not for the choice of parties or the seizure of new rigid alliances,” Shringla told DW.

He stressed that links with the United States are the most complete and the multiple facets that India has with any country, highlighting the confidence in the sustainability of the partnership despite periods of tension.

“The bilateral connection transcends immediate political or economic friction and is capable of making changes in world and national contexts.”

Sreeram Chaulia, professor and dean at the Jindal School of International Affairs, echoes this point of view.

He pointed out that neither China nor Russia could replace the United States in the strategic calculation of India, especially due to the important trade deficits of India with these countries.

“India's trade deficit with China for the year 2024-25 exceeded $ 99 billion, largely by an increase in imports of electronic products, sustainable consumers, electric batteries and solar panels,” Chaulia told DW.

“In addition, the approach of China is motivated by a zero -sum mentality and hegemonic aspirations. The relationship with us is complex but fundamentally based on strategic convergence and mutual advantages.”

Published by: Srinivas Mazumdaru