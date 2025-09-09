Politics
XI calls to defend multilateralism
The Chinese president emphasizes the spirit of openness, inclusiveness, cooperation
President Xi Jinping has called on the BRICS countries to jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trade system and to advance greater BRICS cooperation, because the commercial and tariff wars led by a certain country seriously disturb the world economy and undermine international trade rules.
XI made these remarks while participating in a Virtual Brics summit in Beijing on Monday. He was joined by other leaders, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as leaders of Egypt, Iran, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, and representatives of India and Ethiopia.
XI described the countries of the BRICS as the foreground of the world South in the midst of crawling hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism, affirming that it is a critical moment so that they act on the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation.
Originally understanding Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the BRICS have become a group of 11 countries in its own right and 10 partner countries.
The BRICS cooperation mechanism is now considered an important platform for solidarity and cooperation between emerging markets and developing countries.
XI called to maintain multilateralism to defend international equity and justice.
“History tells us that multilateralism is the shared aspiration of the people and the global tendency of our time. It provides an important under-tension for world peace and development,” he said, noting that the global governance initiative that it recently proposed aims to galvanize a joint global action for a fairer and equitable global governance system.
“We must follow the principle of in -depth consultation and joint contribution for the shared advantages, and to protect the international system with the United Nations to its heart and the international order based on international law, in order to cement the foundations of multilateralism,” said XI.
He also called for efforts to actively promote greater democracy in international relations and increase the representation and voice of the countries of the South World.
“We have to improve the global governance system by reform in order to fully mobilize the resources of all neighborhoods and more effectively meet the common challenges for humanity,” said Xi.
Noting that economic globalization is an irresistible trend in history, XI has underlined the need to maintain open-win opening and cooperation to protect international economic and commercial order.
Countries cannot prosper without an international environment of open cooperation, and no country can afford to withdraw into self-imposed isolation, he said.
“No matter how the international landscape can evolve, we must remain committed to building an open global economy, in order to share opportunities and achieve winning-win results in the opening,” said Xi, calling for efforts to oppose all forms of protectionism.
“We have to promote universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, to place development at the heart of our international program, and to ensure that the countries of the world South participate in international cooperation equal and share the fruits of development,” he said.
The Chinese president also stressed the importance of the countries of the BRICS which managed their own business well in order to deal with external challenges.
Composed almost half of the world's population, around 30% of world economic production and a fifth of world trade, the BRICS countries are also home to major natural resources, large manufacturers and large markets, Xi said.
“The more we work together, the more we are resilient, ingenious and effective in resolving external risks and challenges,” he said, expressing China's desire to work with other British countries to implement the global development initiative and advance the cooperation of high quality belt and road.
He also encouraged BRICS countries to take advantage of their respective forces, to deepen practical cooperation and to produce more results in fields such as trade and economy, finance, science and technology, in order to provide more practical advantages to their peoples.
Contact the writer at [email protected]
