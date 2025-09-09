Purbaya begins the mandate as Minister of Finance with apologies on comments





Jakarta. The Minister of Finance of Indonesia, Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, presented public apology on Tuesday for controversial remarks that he made on recent demonstrations shortly after his inauguration the day before. Purbaya had described the demonstrators as representing only a “tiny fraction” of society which was “unhappy with their lives”, suggesting that their requests would be faded “once they earn decent jobs”. The comments sparked an online reaction, many criticizing his insensitivity. “I apologize for the slip of the language. I am corrected,” Purbaya told journalists from the presidential palace. He recognized criticism, saying that he must improve his communication skills. Purbaya clarified that economic difficulties were at the origin of the demonstrations and stressed that job creation would be its priority. “We have to repair things to allow them to get a job. We want all people to be prosperous-that is the main objective,” he said. Before his appointment, Purbaya was president of Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS), where he was recognized to strengthen the institution's financial safety net and supervise the stability of the banking sector during periods of market volatility. Former finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Center, speaks with his successor, Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, during the transfer ceremony to the building of the Ministry of Finance in Jakarta, Tuesday September 9, 2025. (Photo of Univers B / Joanito de Saojoao) Training economist, Purbaya has also spent time as vice-president of the investment coordination board (BKPM) and was involved in the development of government policies to attract foreign direct investments. He is considered a technocrat with a vast experience in tax and financial matters, although he is less known for his public profile compared to his predecessor. Purbaya was appointed on Monday by President Prabowo suffered to succeed the longtime finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Tuesday morning, he officially took over the post. Sri Mulyani, widely respected in the country and abroad for his tax discipline and his reformist references, served under three presidents: Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Joko Widodo and Prabowo. In an emotional farewell, she thanked her colleagues and the public for their support during her mandate. Fighting behind tears, she said that she would now embrace life as a private and asked that her private life be respected. Tags: keywords:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/business/purbaya-begins-term-as-finance-minister-with-apology-over-comments The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos