Politics
What are Boris files? The old Data Disclined of the UK PM reveal a lobby, personal gains
Boris files: A considerable amount of data would have disclosed the private office of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, revealing his use of professional ties for personal advantages, secret meetings and the potential violation of the ministerial code, among others.
Since leaving 10 Downing Street in September 2022, the commercial interests of the former PM have been reflected in Boris files, reported The Guardian.
Although the files contain equipment from its private office affairs, they also contain Johnson's time documents, unrecognized meetings and possible offenses in locking rules during the COVVI-19 pandemic.
Although the leak is relatively low, an amount of approximately 2 GB of data, or 1,820 files, which includes emails, letters, invoices, calculation sheets, speeches and commercial contracts.
E-mails and invoices
The data is mainly dated after September 22, when Boris Johnson left his duties, but some files reveal details on his stay in the PM office.
Boris Johnson's office is a limited company that benefits from a program allowing former prime ministers to claim a sum of six figures in annual expenditure from the Office Cabinet. The amount is intended for administrative and secretarial expenses which come from “their special position in public life”.
A non-profit organization based in the United States, distributed Denial of Secrets (DDOS), would have obtained the data. The Organization Archite Les Lefits de Data.
Meanwhile, data leakage is likely to raise questions about negligence in the security service at the Johnson office, since certain documents contain sensitive and confidential information.
Boris Johnson claims public subsidies through the allocation of public service costs (PDCA), which allows former PMS to claim up to 115,000 per year to finance their office, as contributing to wages.
Former prime ministers can also claim a retirement allowance to contribute to the retirement costs of their office staff. However, these funds claimed are not intended for security costs or private interests.
Johnson said that the PDCA funds to pay salaries to his private office staff, the Guardian reported, citing a cabinet office source.
Boris Johnson hired three full -time employees in his private office, and the disclosed data showed that all were involved in the commercial or commercial affairs of the former PM.
It is not known how Johnson managed not to use PDCA funds for private advantages.
Robin Butler, the faithful secretary of the cabinet of the first PM woman in the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher, created the PDCA. The system was introduced after Thatcher's friends “left the considerable difficulties she encountered in leaving the office in Westminster”.
The money was always intended to pay for public events of the old PMS, and not to obtain aid in the companies generating profits.
PM contacts for commercial offers
Boris disclosed Boris files also reveal how the former Prime Minister benefited from the contacts he established during his stay at Downing Street, in what could be a possible violation of ethics and lobbying rules.
The data reveals how Johnson persuaded a senior Saudi official whom he had met during his mandate. He had asked the civil servant to share land with Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman for a consulting company, co -gathered by Johnson.
Johnson said that the Better Earth, a less known consulting company in the United Kingdom established by a mining Canadian financier, “could be useful”.
The data mine also found that the former British Prime Minister received more than 200,000 from a hedge fund after his meeting with Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro, a revelation contrary to the statements that Johnson was not paid.
Johnson would also have seemed to have held a secret meeting with Peter Thiel, the billionaire who founded the American data company Palantir. The meeting took place for months before Palantant gave a role in managing the National Health Services (NHS) data.
Boris Johnson apparently violated the COVVI-19 locking rules. One day after the second national locking was imposed, he organized a dinner for a conservative peer which financed a sumptuous renovation of his street apartment Downing.
David Brownlow would have provided 58,000 to cover the cost of some of the renovations, including a “gold” wallpaper worth 2,260. The dinner took place in the small dining room of Downing Street on November 6, 2020.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/what-are-boris-files-former-uk-pm-boris-johnson-leaked-data-reveals-lobby-personal-gains-101757391553080.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
