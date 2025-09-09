The new menpora must have skills in the field of sport

Jakarta, Kompas, ideally, the Minister of Sports of Youth of the Republic of Indonesia must then have information and skills in the field of sport. There is a leader who includes the real conditions in the field to resolve the problem of prolonged national sports.

Dito Ariotedjo has become one of the five ministers announced as being assigned by a reshuffle in the Red and White Cabinet on Monday (8/9/2025). Dito was Minister of Youth and Sports for about two and a half years, from the second period of the 7th President Joko Widodo until the start of the Administration of President Prabowo Subaianto.

The replacement of Dito is still unknown to the public. When three other ministers of replacement and a minister and representatives of the new ministry were inaugurated on Monday afternoon, the new Menpora and the Minister of Coordination of Policy and Security had not yet been inaugurated. The Minister of the Secretary of State Prasetyo Hadi, who is also spokesperson for President Prabowo, Prasetyo Hadi, said that the new Menpora would undergo a subsequent inauguration because it was outside the city. (Kompas.id8/9/2025).

Speculation linked to the replacement of Dito exceeded. From the politician of the Golkar party who is now a member of the Parliament, Princess Komaruddin, the celebrity Raffi Ahmad who now serves as a special messenger of the president in the development of young people and art workers, as well as RPR members who are also ancient maternal Seprapto.

Apart from that, according to the professor of the Faculty of Sports Sciences, the Yogyakarta State University, Djoko Pekik Irianto, the replacement of Dito should have a person who has global skills and information, in particular linked to national sporting problems. Many problems should be broken down immediately. The regulations need people who include the state of domestic sports.

Some of these problems include the execution of a large national sporting design that stagnates in the middle of the road. The program was planned in the era of the former Menpora Zainudin Amali, but the road on site. In addition, the division of the role of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Indonesian National Sports Committee (Koni) and the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) must also be clarified.

“Our duties are a lot. Dbon, for example, it is in fact a fairly good program and has been regulated in perpres. The problem is not moving. We need a leader, the figure of the Menpora, which can move it. The main obstacle is the budget, but the law has already mandated the APBN limitations with representative funds,” said Djoko, Tuesday 9/9/2025).

The importance of information and skills in the field of sports and young people is also transmitted by the athletes of the national team kickboxing Indonesia, Andi Mesyara Jerni Maswara. He expressed his enthusiasm for the redesign of the cabinet, in particular the replacement of the Menpora. This change promotes hope for better performance in order to advance national sports.

According to Andi, the ideal figure of Menpora must be a firm, friendly and inspiring leader. Not only does that, the Menpora also have experience in young people and sports, as well as solid academic history.

I believe that practical experience in sports organizations is very important to understand the dynamics of sports. In this way, the selected menpora can make the right decision for national sports progress, said the championship of the Kickboxing Asia 2024 championship.

Meanwhile, there was a tradition that Menpora's position was led by a politician. Before Dito, the position of Menpora was occupied by Zainuddin Amali who had become president of the House of Representatives Commission II with the scope of duties in the inner field, the secretariat of the State and the elections. Amali Minimal Brials in the sports field.

Likewise with Dito. The history of Dito in the world of sports are around the experience of becoming president of the Indonesian Sports Association of Bicycle 2015-2019 (ISSI) and the President of the Indonesian contingent during the Olympiad event for adolescents 2018.

The professor of the Faculty of Sports Education and UPI Health Dikdik Zafar Sidik stressed that the new Menpora should be able to give birth to strategic policies, not just to issue policies. Even during a policy, said the Dikdik, it must be really examined the reasons and the emergency behind. Thus, politics really has an impact on the progress of national sports.

In addition, according to Dikdik, the Menpora must ensure that the ministry that he has exercised functions and functions in accordance with the presidential regulations of the Republic of Indonesia number 106 of 2020 concerning the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The objective is that there is no risk of government intervention which is considered violating the provisions described, for example, by federations or international agencies.

Then, (the new Menpora) guarantees that the government's task is presented to deliver national sports achievements at the international level, not only to supervise the national level, said the DIKDIK which is also the president of research, development and data of the great management of the Halterophiles Association through Indonesia.