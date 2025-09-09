Politics
The new menpora must have skills in the field of sport
Jakarta, Kompas, ideally, the Minister of Sports of Youth of the Republic of Indonesia must then have information and skills in the field of sport. There is a leader who includes the real conditions in the field to resolve the problem of prolonged national sports.
Dito Ariotedjo has become one of the five ministers announced as being assigned by a reshuffle in the Red and White Cabinet on Monday (8/9/2025). Dito was Minister of Youth and Sports for about two and a half years, from the second period of the 7th President Joko Widodo until the start of the Administration of President Prabowo Subaianto.
The replacement of Dito is still unknown to the public. When three other ministers of replacement and a minister and representatives of the new ministry were inaugurated on Monday afternoon, the new Menpora and the Minister of Coordination of Policy and Security had not yet been inaugurated. The Minister of the Secretary of State Prasetyo Hadi, who is also spokesperson for President Prabowo, Prasetyo Hadi, said that the new Menpora would undergo a subsequent inauguration because it was outside the city. (Kompas.id8/9/2025).
Speculation linked to the replacement of Dito exceeded. From the politician of the Golkar party who is now a member of the Parliament, Princess Komaruddin, the celebrity Raffi Ahmad who now serves as a special messenger of the president in the development of young people and art workers, as well as RPR members who are also ancient maternal Seprapto.
Apart from that, according to the professor of the Faculty of Sports Sciences, the Yogyakarta State University, Djoko Pekik Irianto, the replacement of Dito should have a person who has global skills and information, in particular linked to national sporting problems. Many problems should be broken down immediately. The regulations need people who include the state of domestic sports.
Some of these problems include the execution of a large national sporting design that stagnates in the middle of the road. The program was planned in the era of the former Menpora Zainudin Amali, but the road on site. In addition, the division of the role of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Indonesian National Sports Committee (Koni) and the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) must also be clarified.
“Our duties are a lot. Dbon, for example, it is in fact a fairly good program and has been regulated in perpres. The problem is not moving. We need a leader, the figure of the Menpora, which can move it. The main obstacle is the budget, but the law has already mandated the APBN limitations with representative funds,” said Djoko, Tuesday 9/9/2025).
The importance of information and skills in the field of sports and young people is also transmitted by the athletes of the national team kickboxing Indonesia, Andi Mesyara Jerni Maswara. He expressed his enthusiasm for the redesign of the cabinet, in particular the replacement of the Menpora. This change promotes hope for better performance in order to advance national sports.
According to Andi, the ideal figure of Menpora must be a firm, friendly and inspiring leader. Not only does that, the Menpora also have experience in young people and sports, as well as solid academic history.
I believe that practical experience in sports organizations is very important to understand the dynamics of sports. In this way, the selected menpora can make the right decision for national sports progress, said the championship of the Kickboxing Asia 2024 championship.
Meanwhile, there was a tradition that Menpora's position was led by a politician. Before Dito, the position of Menpora was occupied by Zainuddin Amali who had become president of the House of Representatives Commission II with the scope of duties in the inner field, the secretariat of the State and the elections. Amali Minimal Brials in the sports field.
Likewise with Dito. The history of Dito in the world of sports are around the experience of becoming president of the Indonesian Sports Association of Bicycle 2015-2019 (ISSI) and the President of the Indonesian contingent during the Olympiad event for adolescents 2018.
The professor of the Faculty of Sports Education and UPI Health Dikdik Zafar Sidik stressed that the new Menpora should be able to give birth to strategic policies, not just to issue policies. Even during a policy, said the Dikdik, it must be really examined the reasons and the emergency behind. Thus, politics really has an impact on the progress of national sports.
In addition, according to Dikdik, the Menpora must ensure that the ministry that he has exercised functions and functions in accordance with the presidential regulations of the Republic of Indonesia number 106 of 2020 concerning the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The objective is that there is no risk of government intervention which is considered violating the provisions described, for example, by federations or international agencies.
Then, (the new Menpora) guarantees that the government's task is presented to deliver national sports achievements at the international level, not only to supervise the national level, said the DIKDIK which is also the president of research, development and data of the great management of the Halterophiles Association through Indonesia.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.id/artikel/menpora-baru-harus-punya-kompetensi-di-bidang-olahraga
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ethiopia has launched a controversial hydroelectric dam
- HPV infection causes most cervical cancer | Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Shungnak M2.8 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- The United States calls Stoke waits for Trump to meet XI soon
- The testimony begins in the trial of the man accused of having tried to kill TrumpExBulletin
- Trump will visit the late Queen's tomb during the visit to the UK.
- 2025 Sound of Hockey Seattle Kraken Prospect Ranking
- Charlie Kirk killer is still in big but FBI says weapon | BBC News
- Khawaja Asif abbreviated Imran for keeping the mother on catastrophic floods, terrorism
- Boris files: The archives reveal payment to the former British minister after a secret appointment with Maduro | International
- Watch: Trump and Hegseth honor the dead heroes of September 11 in Pentagon
- `Trump does everything possible to rent PM Modi '': American ambassador in India Nominee Sergio Gor | World News