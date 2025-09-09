Vladimir Putin is on a role in recent weeks. The first president Trump invited him to Anchorage. Then he had a Cuddling three With the president of Chinas Xi Jinping and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a summit in China. And an invitation to a Great military parade in Beijing.

Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Putin had been fell fringes Summit group photos. After the large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it was treated as a pariah by the United States and Europe. Accused By the International Criminal Court for Genocide, he could not go only to countries that would not stop him. In short, Moscow was not treated with the respect he believed deserved.

Trump thought that literally unrolling the red carpet for Putin in Alaska and applaud While the Russian moved to the red carpet, he could reset the bilateral relationship. And it did. But not the way Trump wanted.

The Alaska summit convinced the Russians that the current administration is willing to throw the sources of the US world power by the window.

Commercial partners, geopolitical allies and alliances everything is on the table for Trump. The American president thinks that this shows his power; The Russians see this as a low cost opportunity to degrade American influence. Putin was formed by the KGB to recognize weakness and exploit it.

There is no evidence that being friendly towards Putin and accepting with the Russian posts will make Moscow more willing to stop fighting in Ukraine. Neglect Russia Intensification of hybrid attacks In Europe, in February, vice-president JD Vance warned Europe that it should rather focus on the threat to democracy inside . This followed the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseths Ensures that Ukraine would never join NATO. Trump suggested that US support for NATO and Europe depends on these paying countries. In an event that sent experts to Moscow to Pop Champagne Trump told Ukral President Volodymyr Zelensky in the oval office that he was not doing have the cards And should stop trying to beat Russia.

Has all this brought Putin to the negotiation table? No.

In fact, the Kremlin indicated the desire to speak with Trump of the war that when Trump threatened very, very powerful sanctions in mid-July. This time, he seemed serious about this. The Alaska summit occurred a month later. The more difficult Trump is with Russia, the more likely it is to obtain a kind of traction in negotiations. It is regrettable that the president is now returned to two -week wave Limits To impose sanctions that never materialize.

Russia thinks it will win the war. China has been a stable friend, ready to sell cars in Russia and a double -use technology that is found in drones which attack the Ukrainian cities. It has also become Russia biggest buyer crude oil and coal. Western sanctions did not bit the Russian economy, although they have grin to state income. Europe and the United States were not willing to apply the type of economic pressure that was seriously dropping Russia's capacity to continue the war.

Putin continues to say that a resolution in war requires that the West approaches the deep causes of war. These causes, for Russia, relate to the way it was treated after losing the Cold War. The three Baltic nations joined Europe as quickly as possible. The countries of central and eastern Europe have decided that they prefer to be part of NATO only from the Warsaw Pact. When Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine began to ask for membership of the European Union and NATO, Russia has realized that it would not be able to convince them to stay with economic attraction or soft power. He had to use strength. Unable to demonstrate the attraction of its suffocating embrace, or the value of its Eurasian economic union, Russia thought that it had to use force to maintain Ukraine by its side. This recalls a grusian Russian expression: if he beat you, it means he loves you.

The real deep cause of the war in Ukraine is the inability of Russia to accept that centuries of empire do not allow the right to dominate the old colonies forever. Mongolia has learned that. Just like the British. And the French. And the Ottomans. The Austro-Hungarian.

Finally, this war will end. But no fast. Russia insists on Maximalist requirements that Ukraine cannot accept, which includes control of the territory that it has failed to occupy. Ukraine will not stop fighting until it is sure that Russia will no longer attack. It is impossible to reach this degree of certainty with fragile safety guarantees.

In the meantime, Ukrainian Premiere cities will continue to be destroyed, the citizens of Kherson will continue Human For Russian drone operators, Ukraine people will continue to live daily air raids who send them rushing into shelters. Soldiers, volunteers, civilians and children will continue to die. Trump seems to worry about thousands of daily victims. Most of them are Russian soldiers who were sent to their death by a Russian state which does not consider their lives as deserves to be preserved.

Trump is naturally frustrated by his inability to stop murder because he assumed that satisfying Russian requests is the answer. The opposite is true: it is only by showing that Russia is that its requests are inaccessible that the United States will persuade the Kremlin to consider significant negotiations. The countries at war come to the negotiating table and not because they are convinced to abandon their objectives. They sit down When they realize that their objectives are inaccessible.

Alexandra Vacoux is vice-president of strategic commitment to the Kyiv School of Economics.