The photo of the novelty suggests that Epstein sold Trump a woman for $ 22,500 | Donald Trump





An album for Jeffrey Epsteins 50th anniversary published Monday contains a photo of him holding a check of novelty signed by Donald Trump with the suggestion that Epstein sold to him a woman for $ 22,500, highlighting the long -standing relationship between the president and the condemned sexual offender.

The photo shows Epstein and Joel Pashcow, a long-standing member of Trumps Mar-A-Lago Resort, and a third figure, apparently a woman, whose face is expternal. They hold a novelty check on a handwritten legend, apparently Paschow, Reading: Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells completely depreciated [redaction] to Donald Trump for $ 22,500.

Epstein also showed the first skills of the people, continued legend. Even if I managed the agreement, I did not get any money on the girl!

The check is signed DJ Trump in a style that differs from most of its signatures at the time.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the woman was someone with whom Epstein and the now twice American president socialized in the 1990s.

The Democrats of the Chamber's Supervisory Committee began to publish the details of Epsteins called Birthday Book on Monday, while the Trump administration faced bipartite criticisms for its management of files concerning the financier in disgrace.

During the campaign for the president in 2024, Trump undertook to publish a complete list of Epsteins customers, but after taking office in January, the Ministry of Justice said that no list exists. Trump has since referred to the current bipartite fury on Epstein as a democratic hoax.

The book was apparently compiled by Epsteins Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of sex trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.

Trump and Epstein were longtime friends who took place in 2004. In July, Trump told journalists that Epstein was distant because the latter stole workers from the Mar-A-Lago Spa. One of these workers was Virginia Giuffre, who was then mistreated by Epstein.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 for having requested prostitution of a minor and died in 2019 in prison pending a trial for federal sex trafficking.

NBC reported that he had reached Trump by phone on Tuesday morning, and the president refused to comment on Epstein, saying it was a dead problem.

Trump has been linked several times to the driving of degrading women. In 2016, he was recorded by saying that his fame allowed him to do anything to women and that he could grasp them by the cat, and he was accused of sexual harassment by dozens of women, while denying all the claims.

In 2023 and 2024, civil jurors found Trump responsible for the sexually abuse of the writer E Jean Carroll in the 1990s and defam it later. A court of appeal ruled on Monday that Trump cannot claim presidential immunity to avoid paying him $ 83.3 million in damages.

