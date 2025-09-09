



Lahore, on September 9 (PTI), the former prisoned Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, described the Afghan policy of the Asim -army chief as imperfect, claiming that the myopia of the first general destroyed peace in the region.

The former politician who has become the 72 -year -old cricket player has been in prison for more than two years in several cases. His party claims that Khan's crime was to challenge the power of the military establishment.

“In order to appease the lobby that opposes the current government in Afghanistan, Asim Munir, in its myopia, destroys the peace that was established in the region during our mandate. When there should have been a solid relationship, things are aggravated,” Khan said in an article on social media.

“It cries me deeply that after decades of hospitality, our Afghan brothers are now pushed by Pakistan. At a time when Afghanistan was struck by an earthquake, we must help them, and not expel them,” he added.

He ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, to go to Afghanistan, to sit with them and take discussions about mutual problems and peace and the situation can be prevented from deteriorating more.

He said that the fictitious government of Shehbaz Sharif should answer that if the chief minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, could go to Japan and Thailand, why could the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa go to Afghanistan for peace in his province? Khan said that the ongoing military operations, drone strikes and the forced trips of “our own people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are actually an attempt to undermine the government of Pakistan Tehreek-es which was trained with a public mandate”. He said that the Gandapur Minister in chief should firmly resist this operation.

“The inhabitants of the province are already devastated by the floods. If drone strikes and military operations are not stopped, it will be a serious injustice,” he said, adding that this operation continues, the difficulties of the people increase and that terrorism will intensify more.

He said he continues to be detained in isolation.

“Even family members and lawyers cannot meet me. I have not been authorized to meet my political colleagues for a year and a half. My message to Asim Munnir is this – no matter the pressure you put me, or which of my family you throw in prison, I will be neither at Khan nor to acceptance. The founder of the PTI has accused of imposing the undeclared martial law in Pakistan and of imposing a puppet government of Shehbaz Sharif by flying the mandate in February of last year. Pti Mz Zh Zh

