The elite intrigues behind the disturbances

Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Police discovered the involvement of soldiers in violent demonstrations in August. Conflict flowing between the elites.

TThe demonstrations In Jakarta, who spread to a number of cities was the result of the inability of President Prabowo suffered to identify the deep cause of public anger. Trapped in the hallucination of power, Prabowo is able to read the symptoms on the surface.

Prabowo isolated the problem that sparked manifestations in various places for simply a question of strong allowances for members of the House of Representatives (DPR). However, it was only the tip of the iceberg of the disappointment of the public with the policies that do not rank on the side of the people.

Anger was not triggered by a short -term event. He has grown since the administration of Joko Widodo destroyed democracy, manipulated the law and marginalized people in development. And the DPR has never been critical, having been transformed into a rubber stamp.

The same thing has happened under the administration of Prabowo. He gave seats to his supporters and offered positions to non -coalie parties in order to ensure that there would be no opposition. The political elite has produced policies that have done nothing to improve the well-being of the people.

Meanwhile, at the local level, people are trapped. The price of the grocery store has skyrocketed. There are widespread layoffs. Business is slow because the government has reduced funding in order to pay Prabowo's flagship programs.

This accumulated disappointment finally exploded in public angry. The signs of this were obvious to Pati, in the center of Java. People have demonstrated against the 250% increase in property tax. The protests have spread to a number of cities and led to demonstrators calling for the dissolution of the DPR. The death of the online motorcycle taxi driver Affan KurniawanWho was overthrown by a tactical vehicle from the Mobilitan Police Mobile Brigade in Jakarta, sparked angry reactions across the country.

The political elite then landed the flames: a Tempo The investigation has revealed similarities between people who promote government offices and public facilities in various places. In general, they wore white jackets and hooded masks. They brought gasoline and destroy security cameras to locations.

Police discovered the role of military Behind violence. A arrested soldier told the police that he was asking the situation on the ground. At that time, the police had not asked soldiers to work to maintain security. Tempo Also discovered allegations that the soldiers caused violence by assembling groups of young people using a group of WhatsApp chat and set fire to government offices in Kendal, in central Java.

There are indications that violence was closely linked to the quarrels between the officials closest to Prabowo. There have been reports on a power struggle for a long time between the Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and the Vice-President of the DPR, SUFMI DASCO AHMAD. Confused by contradictory information and options, Prabowo often receives deceived accounts.

Another analysis: Prabowo is aware of the quarrel but exploits tensions to strengthen its own political position. Far from the tensions of Sjafrie-Dasco, there is a long-standing conflict between the Indonesian army and the police, as well as the intestine struggles in the national police, which would relate to the aspirations of a certain general who wish that the chief of the police will be replaced.

Prabowo is isolated in the palace. Instead of discovering the brain behind the riots, he made accusations of foreign involvement. He even labeled civilian demonstrators as traitors and terrorists. Prabowo used this old rhetoric tired to hide its inability to solve the problem.

We should look at what happened in Bangladesh in 2024. Demonstrations and riots that ended with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India were triggered by chronic inequalities. The students asked Hasina to resign. The demonstrations became violent and hundreds of people died.

Events in Bangladesh cannot occur in Indonesia. If Prabowo continues to turn a blind eye to rivalries between the elites, this could rekindle the flames that simmer underground. His suspicions about many things – which led him to limit his communication to his only closest aid – made him blind and deaf.

President Prabowo Subaianto does not have much time to do things well. He must remember the words of the American activist James Baldwin: “I cannot believe what you say, because I see what you do.”

Read the complete story in tempo English magazine