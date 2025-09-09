Politics
The elite intrigues behind the disturbances
Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Police discovered the involvement of soldiers in violent demonstrations in August. Conflict flowing between the elites.
TThe demonstrations In Jakarta, who spread to a number of cities was the result of the inability of President Prabowo suffered to identify the deep cause of public anger. Trapped in the hallucination of power, Prabowo is able to read the symptoms on the surface.
Prabowo isolated the problem that sparked manifestations in various places for simply a question of strong allowances for members of the House of Representatives (DPR). However, it was only the tip of the iceberg of the disappointment of the public with the policies that do not rank on the side of the people.
Anger was not triggered by a short -term event. He has grown since the administration of Joko Widodo destroyed democracy, manipulated the law and marginalized people in development. And the DPR has never been critical, having been transformed into a rubber stamp.
The same thing has happened under the administration of Prabowo. He gave seats to his supporters and offered positions to non -coalie parties in order to ensure that there would be no opposition. The political elite has produced policies that have done nothing to improve the well-being of the people.
Meanwhile, at the local level, people are trapped. The price of the grocery store has skyrocketed. There are widespread layoffs. Business is slow because the government has reduced funding in order to pay Prabowo's flagship programs.
This accumulated disappointment finally exploded in public angry. The signs of this were obvious to Pati, in the center of Java. People have demonstrated against the 250% increase in property tax. The protests have spread to a number of cities and led to demonstrators calling for the dissolution of the DPR. The death of the online motorcycle taxi driver Affan KurniawanWho was overthrown by a tactical vehicle from the Mobilitan Police Mobile Brigade in Jakarta, sparked angry reactions across the country.
The political elite then landed the flames: a Tempo The investigation has revealed similarities between people who promote government offices and public facilities in various places. In general, they wore white jackets and hooded masks. They brought gasoline and destroy security cameras to locations.
Police discovered the role of military Behind violence. A arrested soldier told the police that he was asking the situation on the ground. At that time, the police had not asked soldiers to work to maintain security. Tempo Also discovered allegations that the soldiers caused violence by assembling groups of young people using a group of WhatsApp chat and set fire to government offices in Kendal, in central Java.
There are indications that violence was closely linked to the quarrels between the officials closest to Prabowo. There have been reports on a power struggle for a long time between the Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and the Vice-President of the DPR, SUFMI DASCO AHMAD. Confused by contradictory information and options, Prabowo often receives deceived accounts.
Another analysis: Prabowo is aware of the quarrel but exploits tensions to strengthen its own political position. Far from the tensions of Sjafrie-Dasco, there is a long-standing conflict between the Indonesian army and the police, as well as the intestine struggles in the national police, which would relate to the aspirations of a certain general who wish that the chief of the police will be replaced.
Prabowo is isolated in the palace. Instead of discovering the brain behind the riots, he made accusations of foreign involvement. He even labeled civilian demonstrators as traitors and terrorists. Prabowo used this old rhetoric tired to hide its inability to solve the problem.
We should look at what happened in Bangladesh in 2024. Demonstrations and riots that ended with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India were triggered by chronic inequalities. The students asked Hasina to resign. The demonstrations became violent and hundreds of people died.
Events in Bangladesh cannot occur in Indonesia. If Prabowo continues to turn a blind eye to rivalries between the elites, this could rekindle the flames that simmer underground. His suspicions about many things – which led him to limit his communication to his only closest aid – made him blind and deaf.
President Prabowo Subaianto does not have much time to do things well. He must remember the words of the American activist James Baldwin: “I cannot believe what you say, because I see what you do.”
|
Sources
2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/2047454/elite-intrigues-behind-the-disturbances
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ethiopia has launched a controversial hydroelectric dam
- HPV infection causes most cervical cancer | Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Shungnak M2.8 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- The United States calls Stoke waits for Trump to meet XI soon
- The testimony begins in the trial of the man accused of having tried to kill TrumpExBulletin
- Trump will visit the late Queen's tomb during the visit to the UK.
- 2025 Sound of Hockey Seattle Kraken Prospect Ranking
- Charlie Kirk killer is still in big but FBI says weapon | BBC News
- Khawaja Asif abbreviated Imran for keeping the mother on catastrophic floods, terrorism
- Boris files: The archives reveal payment to the former British minister after a secret appointment with Maduro | International
- Watch: Trump and Hegseth honor the dead heroes of September 11 in Pentagon
- `Trump does everything possible to rent PM Modi '': American ambassador in India Nominee Sergio Gor | World News