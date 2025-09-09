Politics
PM Modi Announces 1,600 financial aid firms for the punjab ravaged by floods
Modi has announced aid for the border state in addition to the 12,000 already crosses in the cat's cat.
The PM also announced an ex-Gratie of 2 Lakh as close as possible to the deceased and 50,000 to the seriously injured in floods and natural calamity. Earlier, he took stock of the flood situation and also conducted an air investigation into areas ravaged by floods in Punjab.
Modi, who was visiting a day in Punjab and his neighboring Himachal Pradesh to examine the situation of the floods in the two states, landed in Gurdaspur – one of the most affected districts of the state – after conducting the air investigation.
Before that, he visited the Himachal Pradesh and took stock of the situation of floods and landslides in the state.
In Gurdaspur, Modi met people affected by the floods as well as NDRF and SDRF teams.
Prime Minister Modi chaired an official meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected officials and examined the rescue and rehabilitation measures companies and evaluated the damage that occurred in Punjab.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the Minister of Agriculture of Punjab, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, the Minister of the Union Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Minister of Punjab, Hardeep Singh Mundian, were also present at the official meeting.
Read more: Electoral vice-president 2025 live updates: CP Radhakrishnan vs BS Reddy
There will be a prior release of the second episode of SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.
The PM highlighted the need for a multidimensional approach to help the whole region and its inhabitants to recover. This would include measures such as the reconstruction of houses under the PM Awas Yojana, the restoration of national highways, the reconstruction of schools, the emergency service through the PMNRF (PM National Relief Fund) and the distribution of mini kits for cattle.
The Prime Minister expressed condolences to family members of those who have lost their lives in natural calamity and said that the Union government will work closely with the governments of the States in this difficult period and prolong all possible assistance.
He also met families in Punjab who were affected by calamities and floods and expressed his full solidarity with all those who had suffered and expressed deep pain that had lost his relatives.
Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters for decades. The floods are the result of swollen rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi as well as seasonal streams caused by strong precipitation in their watersheds in the Himhal Pradesh and Jammu-Cachemire.
Read more: the “Doda Chalo” rally marks the events against the arrest of the AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under J&K Public Safety Act
In addition, heavy rains in recent days in Punjab have also aggravated the situation of the floods. The number of deaths due to the devastating floods in Punjab amounts to 51 while crops on 1.84 Lakh hectares were damaged. The government of the state estimated one more loss 13,000 crores due to the floods that ravaged the state.
In total, 2,064 villages were affected due to the floods, with maximum villages of the Gurdaspur district with 329. The least affected districts are Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran and Pathankot.
According to representatives of the government government, more than 3.87 Lakh people were affected in 15 districts and more than 23,000 people were safely evacuated from the areas affected by the floods.
