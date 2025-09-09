Donald Trump makes a major announcement on school prayer





President Donald Trump told the participants of the religious freedom committee on Monday that new advice would be published concerning prayer in public schools.

“I am happy to announce this morning that the Ministry of Education (DOE) will soon publish new advice protecting the right to prayer in our public schools,” said Trump at the meeting of the Bible Museum in Washington, DC

The exact calendar of the new orientation announcement was not immediately clear.

Newsweek contacted the White House by e-mail on Monday for more information on the guidelines to be issued.

Why it matters

The balance between individual religious expression and the constitutional ban on prayer sponsored by the government has long been pleaded by the American courts.

Public prayer policies have been sharply reduced by the decisions of the Supreme Court beginning in the 1960s and remain a legal touch in disputes between defenders and criticisms of extended prayer in schools.

More recently, the cases in Texas and Oklahoma have challenged long -standing previous ones.

President Trump made this announcement at the meeting of the Religious Freedom Commission, saying: “For most of the history of our country, the Bible has been found in each class of the nation, but in many schools today, students are indoctrinated with anti-religious propaganda.”

“Some have already been punished for their religious convictions,” added Trump, referring to a student in Texas present who, according to him, had been punished by his school for organizing students to pray for an injured counterpart.

The religious commission of freedom was created by Trump in an executive decree published in May, the president appointing the Lieutenant-Governor of Texas Dan Patrick as president and Dr Ben Carson as vice-president.

According to the White House website, the Commission was created to “advise the White House Office of Faith and the Domestic Policy Council on the United States religious policies”.

Part of this directive includes the creation of a means of guaranteeing religious freedom in the United States and abroad, added the website.

A cultural and legal battle surrounding prayer in public schools continues to play through the United States, certain states offering laws to a religious expression at school.

The Supreme Court recently confirmed a decision that would not allow Oklahoma to launch the first school of a religious public charter in the country.

What people say

Rachel Laser, president of the Americans United for separation from the Church and the State, said in May: “We will continue our efforts to protect inclusive public education. We call on this nation to re -engage the separation of the State of the Church before this safeguarding of democracy and freedom is yet attacked.”

The Executive Decree creating the Commission for Religious Freedom on May 1, read: “It will be the policy of the executive branch to vigorously apply the historical and robust protections of religious freedom consecrated in federal law. The founders have envisaged a nation in which the voices and religious institutions are an integral part of their faith without fear of the discrimination or hospitalization of the government.”

What happens next

According to the White House Declaration, the Commission will advise the White House Faith Office and the Domestic Policy Council, potentially shaping both the DEE directives and the administration's application approach.

The absence of a calendar for new DOE guidelines raises questions about the speed with which schools could receive clarification rules and if directives could trigger a dispute or new laws of states on prayer and other forms of religious expression in public schools.

Defenders of broader religious expression said that administrative councils are necessary to protect the constitutional rights of students.

