Politics
Chinas Xi Jinping reaffirms the commitment for the narrower ties of North Korea after Kim's historic visit
The safeguarding, consolidation and development of the Chinese relationship with RPDC have always been an unshakable strategic policy of the Communist Party and the Chinese government, said XI.
China is ready to strengthen strategic communication and improve exchanges and cooperation with RPDC, working hand in hand to advance the friendship of China-DPRC and the socialist cause in the two countries, thus providing greater contributions to peace and development in the region and around the world, he added.
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3324876/chinas-xi-jinping-reaffirms-pledge-closer-north-korea-ties-after-historic-kim-visit
