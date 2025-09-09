Prabowo's ministerial purge crystallizes the ascent of the military

By: Ainur Rohmah

Prabowo and Sjafrie

President PRABOWO suffers reworked five members of his cabinet on Monday is largely interpreted as a prabowo tactic to consolidate his authority, signaling his determination, after almost a year of function, to build a government in his own image, a disadvantage, a soldier.

All the rejected personalities served under the former president Joko Widodo and remain in his circle, stressing the expansion of the distance between the two men although Sri Mulyani Indrawati, the Minister of Finance Respected of the International, served under three presidents and was largely considered as a stabilization force of the country.

In turn, the Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, previously promoted to the honorary rank of general of the Indonesian national armed forces in August, is a close confidant of Prabowo. Sjafrie, now coordinating the Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, means that the ministry is controlled by the army, part of the army and the police.

The Secretary of State, Prasetyo Hadi, denied that the reshuffle had been designed to set up Jokowis allies, insisting rather on the fact that he reflected the prerogative of the presidents to reject the ministers and that the change of ministerial training has gone through a series of evaluations. However, on paper, the model was clear: each rejected minister had links with the previous administration and the inner circle of Jokowis.

The reshuffle strikes the heart of the Jokowis heritage. Budi Gunawan, a confident of confidence of the former president, had been head of the state intelligence agency throughout Jokowis two mandates, and his entry into the Prabowos cabinet was largely considered to be the result of Jokowis' recommendation. Budi Arie, a loyalist who directed Projo, Jokowis, a powerful network of volunteers, had already been examined after the subordinates were involved in the armor of online game platforms during his mandate as Minister of Communications. With his position now weakened, experts say that he could soon face interrogations on the scandal.

Others ousted were also closely linked to the 2024 Jokowis campaign. Dito Ariotedjo and Abdul Kadir Karding both played a visible role in mobilizing support for the former president. Karding, in particular, recently attracted controversy when a photo of him playing dominoes with the businessman Aziz Wellang, previously tangled in an illegal case, largely distributed on social networks. Although Karding denied that the meeting was linked to legal issues, the suspicion of the public strengthened the perceptions of the troubled relations behind the scenes.

Behind the eviction of Sri Mulyani

Sri Mlyani Indrawati was the emblematic face of the Jokowis economic team, an international venerated figure for its credibility and its stable hand in the management of Indonesian fiscal policy. His departure, say the analysts, marks the end of an era. For a decade, she embodied continuity, prudence and the continuation of the budgetary discipline, values ​​that reassured investors and lent Jakartas economic policies a feeling of stability in the middle of world turbulence.

However, the task of the Minister of Finance in the Administration of Prabowos is far from easy. Prabowo, which has put a large part of its presidency on daring promises, has set an ambitious objective to achieve the annual economic growth of 8% a figure which far exceeds Indonesians of 5% in recent years and which has been greeted by disbelief by international analysts. The World Bank provides that GDP increases between 4.9% and 5.3%, the prospects submitted to the lower risk of global commercial challenges and the price volatility of raw materials.

The challenge is amplified by the flagship initiatives of Prabowos, including the free nutritious meal program, known under its Indonesian acronym, MBG. The program, estimated that billions of rupees per year aims to provide free meals to schoolchildren in the country, a policy aimed at combating malnutrition and strengthening human capital. However, even if it obtains popular support, the program has raised alarms among economists who warn that its financial burden could reduce public finances for years to come.

Beyond MBG, the government must also finance the relocation of the national capital to Nusantara, maintain massive infrastructure projects and maintain subsidies to protect consumers from inflation.

In the midst of these expensive companies, efficiency has become a word of control. The Minister of Finance should limit unnecessary spending and redirect state resources to programs deemed more productive. On the income side, tax collection is prosecuted aggressively, while officials seek to extend the tax base and increase compliance in order to cover swelling expenses.

For many Indonesians and companies, however, this accent renewed on tax risks being less considered as a reform than additional pressure at a moment of economic fragility.

The tension between budgetary ambition and social reality becomes more obvious. For ordinary Indonesians, daily life has become more difficult. The prices of basic products have continued to climb, wages have not followed the pace and the creation of jobs remains insufficient to absorb the influx of young workers. Although government programs promise long-term advantages, they do not do much to immediately alleviate household anxieties living the pay check in the pay check. This disconnection between the descending economic targets and the difficulties at the level of the ground can be the greatest vulnerability of the administrations.

In recent weeks, frustration among the public has spread in the streets. Demonstrations, initially peaceful, quickly turned into violent clashes. Crowds have looted the stores, vandalized public facilities and even storming the regional building of the representative council. In a shocking tour, several private residences of senior officials were targeted, including the Sri Mulyanis Jakarta house.

According to a source close to the government circle, Mulyani had discreetly requested the protection of the Minister of Defense Sjafri in anticipation of the troubles. However, only twenty soldiers were deployed to keep their house an inadequate number against hundreds of demonstrators who had gathered outside. The chaos scenes highlighted a deeper reality: even the most powerful figures in the country were no longer isolated from the growing anger of ordinary Indonesians.

Derre, a said source, Sri Mulyani was increasingly tired. She would have offered her resignation to the president twice. But Prabowo, suspicious of sending panic through the financial markets, rejected his requests. On Monday, the Minister of the Secretary of State announced that Sri Mlyani had been officially withdrawn from his post, which plunged the composite index of Jakarta from 100.50 points, or 1.28%, closing at 7,766.85 market analysts.

Alleged military role in demonstrations

While the demonstrations intensified at the end of August, a new layer of political intrigue emerged. According to An investigation by tempo magazineSjafrie sought to use troubles as a springboard for the expanding military authority. During a closed -door meeting with Prabowo in his private residence in Hambalang, Western Java, on August 29, Sjafrie proposed to declare a state of military emergency. Under such a decree, the armed forces would assume the main responsibility to repress the demonstrations a decision that many feared could have the Indonesia rejected towards the authoritarian reflexes of its past.

Tempo reported that Sjafrie had not left empty -handed. In addition to his proposal, he presented a draft settlement instead of the law which would grant radical powers to the military during the period of the troubles. For some in the room, the document spoke of memories of the Suharto era, when the decrees have become instruments to slow down dissent.

Prabowo, visibly torn, would have consulted a retired general to obtain advice. However, the opposition to Sjafries Plan quickly rose. The higher ministers, party leaders and state officials, worried about both national and international conviction, urged the president to resist. In the end, after a long persuasion, Prabowo retained his signature of the project.