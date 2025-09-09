Anti-corruption demonstrators in Nepal Defy Cally, the government raises the ban on social media





Kathmandu anti-corruption demonstrators in Nepal challenged an indefinite curfew on September 9, organizing demonstrations and shouting slogans against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, one day after 19 people died in violent demonstrations launched by a ban on social media.

Olis' government has raised the ban on social media after

Demonstrations have become violent

Killing 19 and injuring more than 100 after the police fired tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators trying to storm the parliament on September 8.

The disorders have been the worst for decades in the poor country of Himalayas which has been stuck between India and China, and has fought against political instability and economic uncertainty since the demonstrations led to the abolition of its monarchy in 2008.

On September 9, Oli called a meeting of all political parties, claiming that violence is not in the interest of the nation and we must resort to a peaceful dialogue to find solutions to any problem.

But anger at the government did not show any signs of slowdown on September 9, while demonstrators gathered before the Parliament and other places in the capital Kathmandu, in defiance of an indefinite curfew imposed by the authorities.

The demonstrators also called on people to participate in condolence meetings in memory of people killed during the September 8 demonstrations.

The demonstrators set fire to the tires on certain roads, threw stones on the police staff in riot equipment and chased them in narrow streets, while some watched and shot videos of the confrontations on their mobile phones while thick black smoke rose to the sky.

Witnesses also said that the demonstrators set fire to the houses of certain politicians in Kathmandu, and the local media reported that some ministers had been picked up in safety by military helicopters.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information.

We are still standing here for our future … We want this corruption of countries to easily access education, hospitals, medical (installations) … And for a bright future, demonstrated the demonstrator Robin Sreshtha in Reuters TV.

The organizers of the demonstrations, which have spread to other cities of the Himalayan country, described them as demonstrations by generation Z, motivated by the young people frustrated towards governments perceived the lack of action to combat corruption and stimulate economic opportunities.

The demonstration was planned, above all, against rampant corruption in the government, said a protester in an email in Reuters in which they signed as a Nepalese citizen concerned.

Young Nepalese had published publications on social networks on the luxurious life of families and children of politicians and corrupt officials and the government responded by tightening social media platforms, said email.

Oli said he was saddened by incidents of violence due to the infiltration of various selfish centers but did not directly respond to the complaints of demonstrators concerning corruption.

Mr. Oli, 73, was sworn in to his fourth term in July 2024 as 14th Prime Minister of the country since the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

Two of his colleagues from the cabinet resigned at the end of September 8, saying that they did not want to continue on moral reasons.

The giant neighbor of India, which houses hundreds of thousands of Nepalese migrant workers, said that he was closely monitoring developments in Nepal.

As a close and neighboring ad, we hope that all the persons concerned will exercise a restraint and will address all the questions by peaceful means and a dialogue, said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A joint declaration of the Embassies of Australia, Finland, France, Japan, South Korea, Great Britain, Norway, Germany and the United States in Nepal said that countries were saddened by violence and urged all parties to exercise maximum restriction, to avoid additional escalation and to guarantee that fundamental rights are protected.

Last week, Mr. Olis' government imposed a ban on social media blocking access to several social media platforms, including Facebook, after declaring that these platforms had failed to register with the government.

Critics said it was an attempted freedom of expression, an accusation that the government denies, citing misuse of social media to spread disinformation and commit fraud, among other concerns. Reuters

