



53 On the first day of the Portuguese Prime Minister, Lus Monteegros, the official visit to China, Xi made brief remarks open to the press at the start of their meeting in the great people of the Pekin people. The Chinese head of state started by saying that it was a pleasure to meet Montenegro. Welcome during your visit to China. I remember that in 2018, I visited the state in Portugal, which left me a beautiful and deep impression, he said, adding that Montenegro should transmit its sincere greetings to the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, according to the simultaneous translation in Portuguese. XI stressed that China and Portugal are both countries with a long history, and the two peoples embody idiosyncrasy, openness, inclusiveness, progress and autonomy, noting that Portugal plays an important and unique role on the international scene. The Chinese president also stressed the important role played by three former Portuguese prime ministers in international and regional affairs. The Secretary General of the United Nations Antnio Guterres, the president of the European Council Antnio Costa and the former president of the European Commission Duro Barroso. I have good relations with them, he said. In his brief declaration, Xi stressed that Portugal is a good friend of China and noted that the two countries have correctly resolved Macao's question by friendly negotiations. He also recalled that Portugal was the first country in Western Europe to sign cooperation agreements with China under the Belt and Road initiative, and the first country in the euro zone to issue obligations in Chinese currency. The Portuguese Prime Minister began an official two -day visit to China today, during which he will meet President Xi Jinping and visit Macao, before going to Japan for a stay until Friday, with stops in Tokyo and Osaka. Xi Jinping made a state visit to Portugal in 2018, that President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa did the same thing the following year.

