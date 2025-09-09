SRI MULYANI CRYING LAVE The Ministry of Finance







Jakarta – Haru Biru Sri Mulyani Coloring Pages with the ranks of employees of the Ministry of Finance. Tears, tears, applause and farewell accompanied the departure of the former treasurer of this country. Sri Mlyani gave his position to Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa who was appointed by President Prabowo suffered as a new Minister of Finance. In his farewell speech, Sri Mulyani apologized to give advice to the ranks of the Ministry of Finance. After the liberation event, Sri Mulyani left the mezzanine Hall, the Djuanda 1 building which was on the second floor. An animated speech was immediately pronounced by the employees of the Ministry of Finance from the moment Sri Mulyani was released in the room to the door of the building of the ministry. Scroll to continue with content Hundreds of employees of the Ministry of Finance were occupied with grateful and encouraging women born in Bandar Lampung. Not without reason, Sri Mlyani herself has been treasurer of the state for about 13 years. He was first Minister of Finance from 2005 to 2010 or during the management of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. Sri Mlyani was again chosen as Minister of Finance in 2016 or when President Joko Widodo, and the Confidence President Prabowo Suubianto, became the Minister of Finance until his end on September 8, 2025. The atmosphere of festive and mixed emotion mixed at the start of Sri Mulyani. The employees are jostling to shake hands, taking photos, to interest the former managing director of this World Bank. The highest point when Sri Mulyani stopped on the stairs, when the employees of the Ministry of Finance delivered a farewell speech and sang the song `Language of the Kalbu '' which was popularized by Ruth Sahanaya and Titi DJ. The tears of Sri Mulyani and the employees of the Ministry of Finance were unstoppable. Sri Mlyani wiped his tears and relied on her husband's body, Tonny Sumartono. Sobs continued to be heard as long as the song was sung, showing the close link between Sri Mulyani and the Ministry of Finance. After finishing, Sri Mulyani continued his trip to his private vehicle. Employees of the Ministry of Finance are still competed for Sri Mulyani and cluttered nearby. Some of them even released Sri Mlyani to the leaving the construction of the Ministry of Finance. While waving from the inside of his car, Sri Mulyani finally left the old office where he served the homeland. In his farewell speech, Sri Mulyani briefly gave advice that the Ministry of Finance continued to maintain the country's finances for the well-being of the whole community. Sri Mlyani said employees exercise their functions professionally and have integrity. “Perform the task according to the mandate, professional, competent and maintain integrity. Help new leaders and continue to do tasks with dedication,” he concluded. Discover the video: Sri Mulyani tears when you leave the Ministry of Finance (ACD / ACD)

