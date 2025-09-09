PM Modi announces financial assistance of 1,600 beliefs for the punjab affected by the floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday a financial aid of 1,600 belles of rupees for the punjab affected by the floods while he was examining the situation and the damage caused by the flood in the state.

Modi has announced aid for the border state in addition to the RS 12,000 already crosses in the cat's cat.

The PM has also announced an ex-GRIG of RS 2 LAKH to the parents of the deceased and from 50,000 to the seriously injured in floods and natural calamity.

Earlier, he took stock of the flood situation and also conducted an air investigation into areas ravaged by floods in Punjab.

Modi, who was visiting a day at Punjab and the neighboring Himachal Pradesh to examine the situation of the floods in the two states, landed in Gurdaspur – one of the most affected districts of the state – after conducting the air investigation.

Before that, he visited Himachal and took stock of the situation of floods and landslides in the state.

In Gurdaspur, Modi met people affected by the floods as well as NDRF and SDRF teams.

Modi chaired an official meeting in Gurdaspur with managers and elected officials and examined the rescue and rehabilitation measures companies and evaluated the damage that occurred in Punjab.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Minister of Agriculture Gurmeet Khuddian, the Minister of Union Ravneet Bittu and the Minister of Income Hardep Mundian were also present at the meeting.

There will be a prior release of the second episode of SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The PM highlighted the need for a multidimensional approach to help the whole region and its inhabitants to recover.

This would include measures such as the reconstruction of houses under the PM Awas Yojana, the restoration of national highways, the reconstruction of schools, the emergency service through the PMNRF (PM National Relief Fund) and the distribution of mini kits for cattle.

The Prime Minister expressed condolences to family members of those who have lost their lives in natural calamity and declared that the Union government will work closely with the governments of the States in this difficult period and prolong any possible assistance.

He also met with families of Punjab who were affected by calamities and floods and expressed their solidarity with all those who had suffered and expressed deep pain for those who had lost their loved ones.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters for decades. The floods are the result of the swollen rivers – the Sutlej, the Beas and Ravi – as well as seasonal streams caused by high rain in their watersheds in Himhal Pradesh and Jammu -et -Cachemire.

In addition, heavy rains in recent days in Punjab have also aggravated the situation of the floods.

The number of deaths due to the devastating floods in Punjab amounts to 51 while crops on 1.84 Lakh hectares were damaged.