Boris Johnson “ Faced with the “Ethics” after the contacts of the claims

It comes after the Libdems called for the former conservative chief to be stripped of an allowance provided to the former prime ministers following allegations

THE Guardian has published a series Based on the disclosed data provided by a non -profit organization which suggests that Johnson takes advantage of the contacts and the influence he has acquired in power.

Johnson would have put pressure on a senior Saudi official whom he met during his duties to share land with the crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and have been paid more than 200,000 after meeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Johnson has access to an annual allowance of 115,000, funded by taxpayers.

Current conservative chief Kemi Badenoch defended Johnson following revelations.

The Consulting Committee on Enterprise appointments (ACOBA), which should be rebuilt because of its ineffectiveness, deals with the requests of former ministers and civil servants of new jobs after leaving the government. He confirmed that he was investigating the allegations formulated against Johnson.

In August, he signed the former defense secretary, Grant Shapps, playing a role in starting missiles as long as he promised not to work on defense issues.

An Acoba spokesperson said: We are currently examining the information reported in The Guardian.

(Image: PA) Acoba has already investigated and declared violations of the rules for the appointment of companies by Mr. Johnson.

When there is proof of additional non-compliance, we will investigate.

Libdems have asked that Johnson will be stripped of his access to taxpayers' funds and said a complete survey should be launched.

MP Sarah OLNEY, spokesperson for the Party Cabinet, said: these allegations are extremely shocking.

This is yet another reminder of the depth of the rotten party rot, it is riddled by Sleaze and Scandal.

The government must suspend access to Boris Johnsons to the former public prime minister for public service pending a complete and appropriate investigation.

Elsewhere, Badenoch defended Boris Johnson for allegations.

In an interview with GB News, the conservative chief said: I think people should be able to earn money when they leave politics.

And no one has seen, apart from the Guardian, what are these allegations. I think the guardian distracted from what work is doing, which makes a mess of our economy.

The files also raise questions about the question of whether the company he created after leaving Downing Street, Boris Johnson's office, blurred the lines of the way his ex-ministers allowance was used.

It is not supposed to be for private or commercial activities.

The files were obtained by Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDOS), a non-profit organization registered in the United States which has disclosed and hacked documents.

They mainly concern the period after the mandate of Johnsons as Prime Minister, from September 2022 and July 2024, as well as certain documents of its level of n ° 10.

The allocation of public service costs is to help the costs incurred by former prime ministers who are still active in public life.

It offers former prime ministers up to 115,000 per year to cover office and secretarial costs resulting from public tasks.