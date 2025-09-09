Politics
Boris Johnson “ Faced with the “Ethics” after the contacts of the claims
It comes after the Libdems called for the former conservative chief to be stripped of an allowance provided to the former prime ministers following allegations
THE Guardian has published a series Based on the disclosed data provided by a non -profit organization which suggests that Johnson takes advantage of the contacts and the influence he has acquired in power.
Johnson would have put pressure on a senior Saudi official whom he met during his duties to share land with the crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and have been paid more than 200,000 after meeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Read more: the British government makes Israel rules does not commit genocide in Palestine
Johnson has access to an annual allowance of 115,000, funded by taxpayers.
Current conservative chief Kemi Badenoch defended Johnson following revelations.
The Consulting Committee on Enterprise appointments (ACOBA), which should be rebuilt because of its ineffectiveness, deals with the requests of former ministers and civil servants of new jobs after leaving the government. He confirmed that he was investigating the allegations formulated against Johnson.
In August, he signed the former defense secretary, Grant Shapps, playing a role in starting missiles as long as he promised not to work on defense issues.
An Acoba spokesperson said: We are currently examining the information reported in The Guardian.
Acoba has already investigated and declared violations of the rules for the appointment of companies by Mr. Johnson.
When there is proof of additional non-compliance, we will investigate.
Libdems have asked that Johnson will be stripped of his access to taxpayers' funds and said a complete survey should be launched.
MP Sarah OLNEY, spokesperson for the Party Cabinet, said: these allegations are extremely shocking.
This is yet another reminder of the depth of the rotten party rot, it is riddled by Sleaze and Scandal.
The government must suspend access to Boris Johnsons to the former public prime minister for public service pending a complete and appropriate investigation.
Elsewhere, Badenoch defended Boris Johnson for allegations.
In an interview with GB News, the conservative chief said: I think people should be able to earn money when they leave politics.
And no one has seen, apart from the Guardian, what are these allegations. I think the guardian distracted from what work is doing, which makes a mess of our economy.
The files also raise questions about the question of whether the company he created after leaving Downing Street, Boris Johnson's office, blurred the lines of the way his ex-ministers allowance was used.
Find out more:Keir Starmer supports Peter Mandelson after Jeffrey Epstein's revelations
It is not supposed to be for private or commercial activities.
The files were obtained by Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDOS), a non-profit organization registered in the United States which has disclosed and hacked documents.
They mainly concern the period after the mandate of Johnsons as Prime Minister, from September 2022 and July 2024, as well as certain documents of its level of n ° 10.
The allocation of public service costs is to help the costs incurred by former prime ministers who are still active in public life.
It offers former prime ministers up to 115,000 per year to cover office and secretarial costs resulting from public tasks.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/25453397.boris-johnson-facing-ethics-probe-contacts-profit-claims/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Delhi CM asks the Durga Puja committees to keep the photo of PM Modi at the feet of Idol for the blessing, the controversy of the courts
- A look at recent acts of political violence in the United StatesExBulletin
- Legendary artist Sandra Bernhard about mood swings, madness and chaos • The Hi-Lo
- Ethiopia has launched a controversial hydroelectric dam
- HPV infection causes most cervical cancer | Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Shungnak M2.8 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- The United States calls Stoke waits for Trump to meet XI soon
- The testimony begins in the trial of the man accused of having tried to kill TrumpExBulletin
- Trump will visit the late Queen's tomb during the visit to the UK.
- 2025 Sound of Hockey Seattle Kraken Prospect Ranking
- Charlie Kirk killer is still in big but FBI says weapon | BBC News
- Khawaja Asif abbreviated Imran for keeping the mother on catastrophic floods, terrorism