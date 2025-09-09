American legislators publish the note of “birthday book” signed by Trump in Epstein





American legislators published a note signed by US President Donald Trump on the late Jeffrey Epstein on Monday, which Trump denied having written.

The letter was part of a 50th anniversary album compiled in 2003 for Epstein a rich and well -connected financier who was found guilty of sex traffic by young women and girls at 14.

The full committee of the room published Copies of the entire album on Monday evening, including the Epstein will and the personal address book containing names of several politicians and celebrities.

Trump's note shows a suggestive sketch of a woman's chest and a note representing a conversation between Trump and Epstein, with the signing of Trump allegedly below.

A description of the letter was reported for the first time by the Wall Street Journal in July. Trump brought a legal action of $ 10 billion (8.5) against the newspaper for publishing the story.

The White House denied that the letter was written by Trump. As I have always said, its very clear president has not drawn this photo, and he did not sign it, said the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement published on X.

The president won over the legal team will continue to prosecute disputes aggressively, she added.

The deputy chief of staff of the White House, Taylor Budowich, published photos of Trump's signature over the years to show that the pair did not correspond.

Other Republicans have followed suit, representative Byron Donald saying that the signature was not Trump. Representative Thomas Massie, who pushes the United States Ministry of Justice to publish the so-called Epstein files in their entirety, said that the letter “proves nothing. Having a Trump birthday card does not help survivors and victims”.

The release of the drawing intervened while Trump was faced with months of control over the nuances of his friendship with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 pending a trial for prostitution solicitation.

Epstein was accused of having paid minor girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages, then assaulting her, while her former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of the British Dyonais, Robert Maxwell, was accused of having attracted adolescent girls for Epstein.

Trump said the friendship between the couple ended two decades ago. Recently, he said that he had written links with Epstein after “stole” young women including the well-known accuser Virginia Giuffre from his seaside resort in Mar-A-Lago.

A large part of the controversy surrounds Epstein files, a collection of documents collected as proof in criminal surveys against Epstein in 2008 and 2019. Eminent Republicans, including vice-president JD Vance, called for the release of the document in their entirety.

Trump had suggested during the presidential campaign that Hed seeks to open governments files to Epstein, but a large part of what the government has published so far had already been there.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump himself is named in unpublished documents related to Epstein, although this does not necessarily mean evidence of reprehensible acts.

The documents published Monday by the Chamber's supervisory committee were part of a batch of Epstein's succession documents.

Trump denied having written the letter published in the Wall Street Journal, calling it “false, malicious and defamatory.

These are not my words, not the way I speak. In addition, I do not draw images, said Trump.

