



The last three years have experienced tectonic changes in the India district. From the Sri Lankan economic crisis, the ouster of Imran Khan in Pakistan, to the change of regime in Bangladesh, each development has seen a familiar script take place – mass manifestations leading to the collapse of governments. Nepal is on the list after the Himalayan country has witnessed massive demonstrations in the face of the government's decision to ban social media platforms, killing nearly 22 people.

The demonstrations in Nepal followed a similar scheme. This began as an agitation against a ban on social media, quickly died into demonstrations against corruption, forcing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the president to resign. Sources have said that he should flee from Dubai.

Can Suddenly unsubscribing in Nepal raises the question-can the prohibition of applications be behind such a bloodshed, or, has the country become another playground for American proxy war against China?

Massive Rock Protes Nepal

The theory of an external hand behind the troubles in Nepal has gained ground because, despite the fact that the government raising the ban on social media, the demonstrations refused to go out. The songs of “KP Chor, Desh Chhod (Oli is a thief, leaves the country)” to rent the air in the capital.

On Tuesday, the agitators vandalized and burnt down the private residences of President Ramchandra Paudel, Oli and other ministers. The emblematic Hilton hotel in Kathmandu, owned by one of the leaders of the ruling party, was also burnt down.

A similar model was played in Bangladesh in 2024 and Sri Lanka in 2022, where public fury on domestic problems quickly made snowball in anti-corruption demonstrations. Like Nepal, these countries have also seen impromptu movements led by young people and a ransacking of the residences of their leaders.

Similar visuals of demonstrators looting items, breaking furniture, relaxing in the rooms and plunging into the swimming pool were observed in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

It finally forced the Sheikh Hasina from Bangladesh, then Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaka to flee India and the Maldives respectively. The demonstrators burn the Central Office of the Nepalese Congress Party (AP)

External hand in Nepal disorders?

But what supplies diet changes? At the heart of these movements, he seems to lie something deeper.

Tensions have been simmering in Nepal for months. Since Nepal became a Republic in 2008, he saw the turning power between Oli, widely considered pro-China, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' of the Maoist and Quintuple Center PM Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The three leaders face allegations of corruption and young Nepalese have become more and more frustrated by the political system. Economic stagnation and unemployment only added fuel to the fire.

In fact, weeks before the prohibition of applications, a “NEPO Kid” campaign, highlighting the sumptuous lifestyles of the children of Nepalese politicians and allegations of corruption, flooded social media.

Nepal has seen 14 governments, mainly in coalition, in the past 17 years. Earlier this year, demonstrations calling for the restoration of the monarchy in Nepal broke out, many saying that the experience of making Nepal a secular republic failed. The demonstrators burn tires violating the orders of a curfew in Kathmandu (AP)

Nepal China's links

It was among the series of agitations which tormented KP Sharma Oli since he became Prime Minister in July 2024. During the last year, he worked to establish relations with China while alienating the traditional ally of India.

In fact, in a departure from the standard, Oli chose China for its first foreign trip after being sworn in for its fourth term in July. Traditionally, Nepalese leaders have chosen to visit India first.

During his visit to China, Oli signed the framework of the Belt and Road (BRI) initiative, the Xi Jinping company project. He obtained Nepal in debt and 41 million USD financial aid.

He is part of China's long match to establish his hegemony in the Southern Asian region. Sri Lanka, a key recipient of belt and road loans, was lacking on the external debt in May 2022. It was among the reasons for the economic crisis which saw the overthrow of the Rajapaka government.

The United States has always been distrusted to increase Chinese influence in the Southern Asian region.

Earlier this year, the Donald Trump administration brought back the brink The Millennium Challenge Nepal Compact, a set of energy projects and road upgrading that will see the American pump in 500 million USD.

The rebirth of the project put him in direct confrontation with the initiative of the belt and the road to China. In addition, Oli's participation in the Victory Day Parade was considered Nepal being firmly in the anti-American camp.

He led some analysts and experts to theorize that the US deep state, as in the case of Bangladesh, could be the cause of disorders in Nepal. A geopolitical expert, SL Kanthan, described it as a “100% American” revolution in Nepal.

“The standard gaming book has seen dozens of times in the world – young people washed from the burning brain the parliament and the residences of the best politicians; the leaders probably fleeing the country, etc. Now look at an American puppet under oath like the new chef – just as in Bangladesh, in Pakistan,” tweeted Kanthan.

Another expert said: “The demonstrations are intensifying in Nepal this year. A” monarchy “respectful of the United States could soon be established in Nepal, now suppressing the government adapted to China. Just like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.” KP Sharma Oli and Xi Jinping at the SCO summit in Tianjin (Source: X)

Script similar to Bangladesh

Bangladesh also faced a similar interaction of domestic policy and international influence that led to Hasina's eviction last year. There was already bad blood between Hasina and the United States, which had considered her re-election in January 2024 as “non-credible and free and fair”.

After her evidence, Hasina accused the United States of orchestrating her withdrawal from power. She said that her refusal to allow the establishment of an American air base on St Martin Island, a strategic location in Bengal Bay, a frustrated America. The United States has been increasing for the increase in Chinese influence in Bengal Bay for a long time.

The time of chaos in Nepal is also suspect, coming in the middle of the friction between India and the United States and reports of the probable visit of Oli in India later in September.

Nepal being dragged into a diet change plot similar to Bangladesh, we can't help but draw parallels. This raises disturbing questions if Nepal has become another playground for geopolitical rivalries.

– ends

Posted by:

Abhisheek

Posted on:

Sept. 9, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/nepal-protests-kp-sharma-oli-resigns-india-neighbourhood-turmoil-us-china-proxy-war-2784428-2025-09-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos