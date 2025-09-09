The PM Modi announces a relief package of 1,500 roasters for the Himachal Pradesh, says that the center will remain on the shoulder with the state | News from Chandigarh





Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday a set of financial aid of 1,500 beliefs for the Himachal Pradesh, which was seriously affected by floods, cloudfurs, landslides and heavy rains. This intervened after an air investigation in the affected areas in the event of a disaster and an exam meeting in Kanggra to assess the extent of damage and rescue efforts.

The Himachal Pradesh suffered damage of approximately Rs 4,150 crores, and 390 human lives were lost in the state in the current monsoon season.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi expressed profound condolences to the families of the deceased and assured any possible support to help the State to recover. He announced the payment of RS 2 Lakh for the closest relative of those who lost their lives and 50,000 rupees for the injured. The story continues below this announcement The assistance package will include a prior publication of the second episode of the funds of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The Prime Minister also directed a multidimensional rehabilitation approach, which includes the reconstruction of houses under the PM Awas Yojana, with a geotague to ensure a precise evaluation of damage and a faster delivery. The restoration of damaged motorways and national schools, with the support of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, providing mini-cattle and rescue through the national PM rescue fund, supporting farmers without electrical connections, building recharge structures for water harvest to improve the storage of groundwater and water management are some of the measures. Central teams of various ministries have already been sent to assess the situation on the ground, and additional assistance will be provided according to their conclusions and the memorandum of states.

Prime Minister Modi also met with affected families and front -line staff, including members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the disaster response (SDRF), army units and volunteer organizations like Aapda Mitra. He praised their fast Response and commitment during the crisis. The Prime Minister said the center will be held in the shoulder with Himachal Pradesh during this difficult period. Each possible support will be extended to restore infrastructure and livelihoods. The story continues below this announcement Last month, the Assembly told Himachal Pradesh a natural state affected by disasters. Special package or package based on the diagram, request cm sukhu Reacting to the announcement of the rescue package of Rs 1,500 crores, the Minister -in -chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said: “So far, the Himachal Pradesh has undergone a loss of around 500 overturns for the state, but we have to see if the announced succession package was a special relief package. Above all, we have increased a request to make specific changes to the Forest Rights Act (FRA) given the disaster and displaced people this year. Our government wants to give at least one Bigha forest land to each family completely moved, but due to the strict FRA, in which nearly 68% of the Himachal Pradesh lands were declared forest lands, we cannot divert a single Bigha land towards the people, “he said. Sukhu also said that the state also asked Modi to increase its additional borrowing limit to 2%. Prime Minister Modi listened to us very patiently and assured us that he will examine our requests, “said the chief minister. The story continues below this announcement Meanwhile, the president of the Himachal Pradesh congress, Pratibha Singh, said that all the hopes that the state had of the Prime Minister was not satisfied. “The state has so far undergone an estimated loss of more than 5,000 expansion of rupees, and the aid of RS 1,500 driving is far too little in comparison,” said the former deputy. Singh added that the Prime Minister should support the Himachal Pradesh, “that he calls his second house”. She urged the Prime Minister to provide additional financial assistance in accordance with the requests for the reconstruction and rehabilitation states.

