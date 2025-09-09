Trump renews Bidens' health attacks to distract his own lack of transparency





This is an extract adapted from the September 6 episode of Velshi.

There has been a lot of speculation on the President of the United States, his health and his physical condition to manage the country: swollen legs, bruised hand and disappearance of several days from the eyes of the public.

There is an explanation for part of this, but the Donald Trumps administration is not exactly known for transparency. Thus, many people have been led to draw their own conclusions and assume that the bad shade of seriously mixed makeup on Trump's hand is not the only concealment that is happening right now.

The chronic venous insufficiency explains the swollen ankles with the keys, but this condition affects only the lower body, so it does not explain its bruised hand.

I am not a doctor and I do not play on television, so I will not try to diagnose the president, but it seems that most of these speculation on the health of Trumps could be easily eliminated by the administration. Instead, he does what he is doing best: dip, dodge and drag the plot.

Allows you to go through the chronology: a large bruise was spotted for the first time on the presidents on the right in February. Since then, bruise has appeared on and outside; Sometimes it is covered with what seems to be makeup, other times this is not the case.

On July 13, Trump, photographed in a football match, seemed to have inflated the ankles. On July 17, the doctor of the presidents, Sean Barbabella, published a statement to say that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which means that the veins of the legs cannot bring blood to the heart correctly, which made her accumulate in the lower legs. This is a fairly common condition for the elderly.

Barbabella said other tests had been carried out and that they all returned normal. He added that the president was taking aspirin as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention plan, which is also fairly common in the elderly and remains in excellent health.

It is worth noting that Trump is a self -proclaimed germaphobic, a monster of germs and clean hands. Over the years, he has called the practice of shaking his barbaric hand, disgusting, very, very terrible and one of the curses of American society.

But let's go with it and say a few truly rigid handful handles combined with the use of aspirin caused bruises on the right hand of the prevail. Well, recently, the Daily Beast has spotted what seems to be a bruise on the left Trumps. So, does the chief germaphobe now shake hands with both hands?

To add to speculation, Trump, who rarely spends a few hours without heading in front of a camera, was MIA for six days. On Sunday, we did not hear a glance from the president outside a social media position when he said that he never felt better in his life. The president then emerged Tuesday for an announcement to the oval office, which doubled as proof of life.

During this announcement, Trump recognized the rumors surrounding his health and quickly transferred the conversation to his former opponent, Joe Biden. We know he was not in the greatest form, said Trump.

Allows you to recognize the irony here because, a little over a year ago, in the accounting of the 2024 elections, it was Biden who was bombed with questions about his age and health. And no one was more concerned with the age and health of the president of the time than Trump. He was the leader of the club unfit Bidens.

But at least Bidens' annual physical exams were still quite detailed. They included the good and the step so good. Returning to 2019, when Biden campaigned for the 2020 elections, his doctor published a summary of his medical history. He said Biden was a healthy and vigorous 77 -year -old man, who has successfully performed the functions of the presidency.

He continued by saying that Biden was dealt with for four different conditions: non-valve atrial fibrillation, or A-Fib, which is an irregular cardiac rhythm; Hyperlipidemia, which is higher concentrations of fats or lipids in the blood; gastroesophageal reflux; And seasonal allergies.

The summary also noted when and how Bidens A-FIB was discovered and that it had several non-melanoma skin.

Bidens' annual presidential physical examinations took place like that every year: detailed, honest, transparent.

Health reports prevail, on the other hand, are a whole different story.

In 2015, when he campaigned the first time, his longtime doctor, Harold Bornstein, published a declaration that a recent medical examination produced only positive results. Trump Doctor said his blood pressure and laboratory results were surprisingly excellent and that his physical strength and endurance are extraordinary.

This report mentioned daily use of aspirin and a low dose of a hypocholesterolian drug.

But Heres The Kicker: Bornstein said that, if elected, Trump, I can say unequivocal, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.

The language of this letter seems terribly familiar, written in a real Trumpian hyperbole, boasting of its vitality. Well, three years later, Bornstein admitted that Trump had dictated the whole letter. The doctor said that he only advised Trump what he couldn't put in it.

The shadow around the prevailing has continued. NBC News reported that in 2019, during a surprise trip to the Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump signals the non-divulgation agreements before being able to treat it. He first refused to talk about the reason for the visit, which later turned out to be a routine colonoscopy.

Now, in the midst of recent speculation on the president's health, the White House turns to a familiar face: the former Doctor in disgrace Ronny Jackson the same Ronny Jackson who said that with the right diet, Trump could live up to 200 years.

Jackson, now Loyalist Maga in the House of Representatives, was the former doctor of the White House. During his first mandate, Trump attempted to appoint Jackson to lead the department of veterans, but he was forced to withdraw his appointment following a multitude of allegations, in particular that he had distributed prescription drugs like candy, which earned him the nickname Candyman and that he drank on work as a doctor of the White House. (Jackson denied these allegations.)

Jackson cannot legally practice medicine outside emergency situations because he has left his full medical license to expire in Virginia, where he practiced.

But when the Daily Beast asked the administration a comment on Trumps Health, the White House sent a Jackson declaration, who declared, when President Trumps, the former personal doctor, former doctor to the president and doctor of the White House, for 14 years in three administrations, I can tell you unequivocal: President Donald J. Trump is the healthiest president that this country has ever seen.

Jackson said he is still consulting Trump's current doctors and spends a lot of time with the president. He is mentally and physically clearer than ever, said Jackson.

Recently, vice-president JD Vance (also not a doctor) weighed on controversy. While Vance said that Trump was incredibly good in good health, he made sure to note that if God preserves us, there is a tragedy, he could not think of a better training during the course [hes] I have had the last 200 days.

Something tells me that Vance may have been called in the oval after that.

But you know what they say: one apple a day, keeps the plots away.

