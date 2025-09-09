



Notorious to suffocate dissent, the de facto authoritarian regime of Pakistan from the ASIM Munnir army leader hopes millions of citizens by mixing a Western telephony system and an Internet firewall built by Chinese to censor social media, said Amnesty International.

The group of rights called it one of the most complete examples of state surveillance outside China, reported the Reuters news agency.

China is the most sophisticated state of security in the world, with its vast surveillance network combining facial recognition, tapping and online censorship. From the great firewall to real-time monitoring of dissent, Beijing transformed technology into an absolute political control tool. Now, Pakistan “Fron-Brother” follows suit by reproducing the Beijing surveillance model.

In the report published on Tuesday, Amnesty said that the Pakistan surveillance network had been built using Chinese and Western technology and was used to fuel a radical repression against dissent and freedom of expression.

The guard dog warned that the measures have created a “scary effect in society, by which people are dissuaded to exercise their rights, both online and offline”.

Pakistan Scome on 4 million phones using a Chinese firewall, Western suppliers: Amnesty

According to Amnesty, Pakistan spy agencies simultaneously monitor at least 4 million mobile phones thanks to its legitimate interception management system (LIMS). Complete WMS 2.0, an internet firewall provided by Chinese capable of inspecting and blocking 2 million active sessions at the same time. The firewall would be provided by Geedge Networks based in Beijing and restricted access to platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and X.

The report indicates that around 6.6 Lakh websites are currently blocked across Pakistan. The measures have reached the hardest in Balutchistan, where the districts have faced internet breakdowns of several years. Rights defense groups accuse the soldiers of disappearances and forced murders of Baloch and Pachtoune activists, an allegation that the army of Mining denies.

Amnesty's conclusions are partly drawn from a high court of Islamabad in 2024 filed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan, after the disclosure of his private calls online. During the procedure, the Department of Pakistan Defense and the intelligence agencies denied any capacity for drawing by phone.

However, the telecommunications regulator admitted that telephone operators had been ordered to install Lims for “designated agencies”.

Amnesty said that he had examined license agreements, commercial data, disclosed technical files and Chinese files that have linked the firewall supplier to Public Enterprises in Beijing. The firewall also incorporates Niagara Networks equipment based in the United States, Thales Dis software from France and servers of a Chinese state computer company, Reuters reported.

An earlier version used Sandvine from Canada. Niagara told Reuters that he follows the American export rules, does not know the end users of his products and only sells tapping and aggregation equipment.

The television system by phone itself is manufactured by German UTIMACO and deployed via surveillance centers managed by water-based datafusion. Datafusion told Amnesty that its centers are only sold to organizations responsible for the application of laws and that it does not produce Lims.

“The fact of having both a widespread tapping and internet filtering in Pakistan is a disturbing development from the human rights point of view and suggests greater restrictions on freedom of expression and privacy will become more common as such tools will become easier to implement,” said Ben Wagner, professor of human rights and technologies at the ITURCH.

How Pakistan Directed by Munir silenced voices after the arrest of Imran Khan

The political and media freedoms already limited in Pakistan have tightened in recent years, in particular after the army of Munir withdrew the support of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022, who was then imprisoned and thousands of his party activists were detained.

Khan was ousted by a parliamentary vote without confidence in April 2022 in the middle of a flaw with Munnir, which had initially supported it.

After the arrest of Khan, thousands of supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) were detained during national demonstrations, with more than 1,400 orders after the riots of May 2023. By 2025, 108 members of the PTI, including the opposition chief Omar Ayub Khan, were sentenced to 10 years of an anti-terrorist court.

The media limits by the establishment intensified, with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) prohibiting antenna time for Khan, while Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has imposed internet closures and blocked platforms like X and Youtube during PTI disorders.

The Federal Federal Manufactured 2024 elections were spoiled by restrictions on freedoms of expression, assembly and association, in parallel with electoral violence, as noted by the American State Department and Freedom House.

In July, Pakistan blocked 27 YouTube channels, many of whom are managed by Pakistani journalists, political commentators and activists.

In the reputive province of Balutchistan, Pakistan has slowed down dissident votes with forced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and violent repression against activists, in particular the targeting of the Baloch Yakjehti committee (BYC). Internet breakdowns to silence dissent were the norm.

Now, the amnesty report clearly indicates that Pakistan, obsessed with “security”, has adopted a surveillance model surprisingly similar to that of China to silence dissent and strengthen state control. With telephone tapping, breakdowns on the internet and political opposition censorship, the “crushing” of Beijing will cement its place among the most repressive security states in the world.

