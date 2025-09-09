Trump plans to send the National Guard to Portland, Oregon





DC continues Trump, calls for the deployment of troops a violation of democracy

Officials of Washington, DC, filed a complaint against the Trump administration, alleging that its deployment of the National Guard violates the federal law.

Portland is perhaps one of the members of the president of the cities, Donald Trump, plans to send troops from the National Guard as part of his recent crime cleaning program, he said in a statement on September 5.

Since he started his second term as president, Trump has deployed the National Guard in two major American cities. The troops arrived in Los Angeles in June and Washington, DC, in August.

Trump has mentioned his intention to send troops to other cities such as Chicago, New Orleans and Baltimore, and now plans to add Portland to his list.

“Portland is incredible, what's going on in Portland,” said Trump at a press conference. “It's like living in hell.”

The president said that he had recently watched Portland on television, perhaps referring to a Fox News report on September 4 of the ongoing demonstrations on the ice and said that he was not aware of what was going on.

“These are paid terrorists, they are paid agitators and they are very dangerous for our country,” said Trump. “We can stop this very easily.”

Trump said Portland was not on his list before, but now this is the case.

The mayor of Portland, Keith Wilson, published a statement after Trump's remarks.

“Like the other mayors across the country, I did not ask and I don't need federal intervention,” said Wilson. “We are proud that the Portland police managed to protect freedom of expression while approaching occasional violence and destruction of the goods which takes place during the demonstrations at the Ice establishment in Portland.”

The mayor said that the demonstrations that occur at the installation of Portland Ice would continue to be monitored.

“We plan that the site and the half-block that surround it, will continue to be at the center of the demonstrations,” said Wilson. “Portland will continue to rise in the moment as a pride of sanctuary, taking legal action to defend our community and our rights.”

The White House did not say definitively if Portland would be one of the cities where the troops would be sent.

