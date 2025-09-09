Indonesian economy around 6% in not too long











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia-Purbaya the financial minister Yudhi Sadewa assesses that economic objectives increase 8% are difficult to reach in a short time. Now he concentrates that the economy can go around 6%. “If this year 8% could be quite difficult. Two years, three years in the next three opportunities, there is a chance to realize,” said Purbaya at the presidential palace, quoted on Tuesday (9/9/2025). During the quarter of the I-2025, the economy increased by 4.87% and the second quarter increased to 5.12%. In the third quarter, the economy should slow down a little due to the optimal absorption of public spending. “We refuse the economic direction which slows down to be faster first. Say 6% more in time not too long. After that, we build others so that growth can be even faster,” he said. The former chairman of the LPS board of directors will hold a meeting with the Ministry of Internal Finance, specifically discussing the absorption of expenses. “If I see, there is still a management of money which is still not optimal. We will improve it. So, even if the budget, for example, is absorbed, we will make sure that the funds do not interfere with our banking system. This is what we do later. So we don't have to worry. “So you don't need to be afraid. I was there at the time of all these events,” said Purbaya. Purbaya admitted that he had sufficient experience to carry out the task given by the president. As an economist for 25 years, he participated in becoming president of the Economic Team Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Included in serious situations due to the pandemic cocvid-19. “So I was next to Mr. Jokowi at that time. So if you ask for my experience, do I know enough? I really know. So you don't have to worry,” said Purbaya. Solid capital of the Indonesian economy according to Purbaya is an interior demand. Meanwhile, the world situation only becomes a feeling that should not have a significant impact on the economy. “So our future will be brilliant. Our domestic request is strong. As long as we control, we can achieve growth well,” he said. (Emy / Me) [Gambas:Video CNBC]

