



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to vote during the 2025 vice-presidential, presented as an ideological battle between the CP Radhakrishnan of the Bharatiya janata and the India blocks of Congress B. Sudershan Reddy. The vote started at 10 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. At the end of the evening, the results will be official. After Modi, several other deputies, including the president of the parliamentary party of the congress, Sonia Gandhi, her daughter and her deputy of Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi, the president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge, the head of the BJP JP Nadda and several other deputies also voted. The candidate of the NDAS, Radhakrishnan, is about to become the new vice-president of India since the figures are in his favor. India Blocs Reddy also hopes for her victory. It is optimistic about votes based on consciousness, a situation of fairy tale given the current political climate. The figures massively promote NDA. The electoral college for the election of vice-presidents has a total of 781, including 239 deputies Rajya Sabha and 542 deputies of Lok Sabha, who are eligible to vote. Naveen Patnaiks Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and K Chandrasekhar Raos BRS decided to refrain from the vote, a decision considered by the opposition as indirect support for the NDA. This lowers the total votes to 770, making 386 the majority brand. The NDA led by the BJP has 435 deputies and the alliance is also likely to obtain the support of 11 deputies from the Congress of the YSR and AAPS Rebel Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. On the other hand, the opposition India Bloc has a combined force of 324 MPS. A twist cannot be excluded because the vote is led by a secret ballot and all the votes have an equal value. Radhakrishnan and Reddy come from South India and there is an external chance that some of the deputies in southern India could change their hearts at the last moment. But Reddy will need more than some of the deputies in southern India. He will need at least 50 votes from the NDA to provoke an upheaval, which means that almost all the allies of the NDA transform. – The statesman / Ann

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2025/09/09/india039s-vice-presidential-election-2025-underway-pm-modi-sonia-gandhi-and-others-cast-votes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos