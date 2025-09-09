The Court of Appeal confirms the judgment of $ 83 million. Jean Carroll against Trump





A federal court of appeal rejected the appeal on Monday by President Donald Trump of the defamation verdict of the writer E. Jean Carroll against the president, leaving him on the judgment of $ 83 million.

“”[W]E conclude that Trump has not identified reasons that would justify reconsidering our previous detention on presidential immunity. We also conclude that the District Court did not make any mistakes in any of the disputed decisions and that the juries damage Awards are just and reasonable, “said the 2nd American Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The file in this case supports the determination of the district courts that the degree of reprehensibility of Mr. Trumps' conduct was remarkably high, perhaps unprecedented, the panel of three judges found, referring to the reward for punitive damages against the President.

Trump lawyers argued that the verdict should be thrown because it “seriously damages the presidency and is a great error in justice”.

Carroll's lawyer had declared to the court of appeal that she should stand up because “the president is not above the law”.

E. Jean Carroll leaves the Federal Court of Appeal of Manhattan following arguments in a judgment brought by former American president Donald Trump, in New York on September 6, 2024.Lonardo Munoz / AFP via Getty Images File

A Trump representative did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in a statement: “We are looking forward to the end of the call process so that justice is finally rendered.

A New York jury returned the verdict in January of last year, granting Carroll 83.3 million dollars of damages for defamation several times during his first mandate and in the years that followed, including during the defamation trial.

The amount that Trump has to pay has increased in the months since then, thanks to the annual interest rate of New York 9% on such awards.

Trump allegedly alleged that Carroll was a liar in 2019 after making public an assertion that Trump had sexually assaulted her in the locker room of a Manhattan department store in the mid -1990s. Trump denied allegations and described the affirmations of “cannular” and “con” and declared that Carroll had invented history to increase the sales of a book.

Carroll brought two proceedings against Trump. The first was to defame it when he was president that led to the verdict of $ 83 million.

Although this case was linked to a previous call, Carroll has filed a second case for defamatory comments that Trump made after leaving the White House, as well as for the alleged assault itself, an action that was made possible after New York adopted a law that opened a one-year window for victims of adults of sexual offenses to file civil costume Expired for Carroll.

In this case, the jury found Trump responsible for the sexually carroll abuse and defamation and granted him $ 5 million in damages in May 2023.

These results ended up focusing on the second trial only on damage, which Trump lawyers have disputed without success in their appeal. They also argued that the verdict should be launched because Trump was protected by presidential immunity when he made the comments for the first time. His initial denial was extinguished by the White House press office, which also broadcast comments he made to journalists the next day, they noted.

“The two statements on issues of public concern issued through the official channels of the White House are squarely within the external perimeter of the President prevails over official responsibilities,” said his lawyers.

Carroll lawyers argued that the comments concerned Trump's “personal behavior”.

Trump “did not speak here of a government policy or a function of his responsibilities as president,” they said in a file. “He defamed Carroll because of his revelation that many years before he took office, he sexually assaulted it. The defamation in question concerned typically” personal “conduct.”

They also argued that he had waited too long to increase the defense of immunity. Trump lawyer Justin Smith told the judges of the Court of Appeal at a hearing in June that the decision of the Supreme Court of last year expanding the scope of presidential immunity shows that the defense of immunity is “not Waivable”.

Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan replied that the word “renunciation” does not even appear in this decision of the Supreme Court.

Kaplan also urged the judges not to reduce the price of the jury, which included $ 11 million for damage to the reputation of carrolls, $ 7.3 million for emotional damage and other damages and $ 65 million in punitive damages.

The punitive price “was not only, but clearly aimed at the objective of detering more defamation,” said Kaplan.

“Throughout the trial, the jury had a first row seat at Trumps Campaign of Malice, including his repeated defamation of Carroll during press conferences he held and in the statements he published on social networks while the trial was underway,” she said, adding that the verdict shows “that even the richest and the most powerful can be held liable under our system legal”.

The Court of Appeal accepted, rejecting the immunity arguments and concluding the allocation of high punitive damages.

“Given the unique and flagrant facts of this case, we conclude that the allocation of punitive damages has not exceeded the limits of the reasonable nature”, according to the panel, affirming that Trump's conduct “involved maliciousness and deception, caused serious emotional injuries and continued on at least a period of five years”.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in the United States also confirmed the verdict of $ 5 million last year in the first carroll costume. Trump appeals to the decision of the Supreme Court.

The president has repeatedly denied the allegations of carrolls and any reprehensible act in the case.

