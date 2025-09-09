



In the latest development of its weapon arsenal, Kim supervised the test of a new solid fuel rocket engine for North Korea ICBM.

The North Korean leader Kim Jong A supervised a test of a new fuse engine designed for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) which he described as marking a significant change in the expansion and strengthening of the country's strategic nuclear forces. The country's central Korean press agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday that the successful test had marked the ninth and last ground for the engine with solid fuel rockets, built with carbon fiber and capable of producing 1,971 kilonewtons kilone-cores of north-Korean rocket engines. Recommended stories List of 4 elementslist The KCNA said Kim had expressed its satisfaction after the Monday test, qualifying the development of the eyes of the new rocket engine a significant change in North Korean nuclear capacities. The announcement that the tests on the solid fuel rocket are now completed comes a week after Kim visited the research institute that developed the engine and where it has revealed that a new generation Hwasong-20 ICBM is currently being developed. The development of North Korea ICBM Arsenal adds to Pyongyang efforts in recent years to build weapons that represent a viable threat to the continental United States, according to defense analysts. Pyongyang nuclear ambitions are considered a means of strengthening the status of North Korea as a nuclear energy and giving it a leverage in the negotiation of economic and security concessions with the United States and other global powers. North Korea also marked the 77th anniversary of its foundation Tuesday by the grandfather of current leaders, Kim Il-Sung. In a separate report, KCNA said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had sent a letter of congratulations to Kim and called for reinforced strategic communication between Beijing and Pyongyang. The Chinese part is ready to join the hands to promote friendship in China-Dprc and the socialist cause of the two countries through intensified strategic communication and fast visits and close cooperation with the DPRC side, wrote Xi, using the acronym of the official name of North Korea, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Last week, Kim joined Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi in Beijing for the parade of the victory day of Chinas commemorating the end of the Second World War. Analysts said that the rare travel to an international gathering of world leaders was a diplomatic victory for Kim, who fortified his alliance with Russia and China.

