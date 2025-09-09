



Karachi Pakistan hopes millions of its citizens using a telephone telephone system and an internet firewall built by Chinese who censures social media, in one of the most complete examples of state surveillance outside China, Amnesty International said.

The Watchdog of Rights declared in a report published on September 9 that the Pakistans growing the surveillance network had been developed by using Chinese and Western technology and propelled a radical repression against dissent and freedom of expression.

The political and media freedoms already limited in Pakistan have tightened in recent years, especially after the soldiers broke out with Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022, who was then imprisoned and thousands of party activists were detained.

Pakistan spy agencies can monitor at least four million mobile phones both thanks to its legal interception management system (LIMS), while a firewall known as WMS 2.0 which inspects Internet traffic can block two million active sessions, said Amnesty.

The two surveillance systems work in tandem: one allows intelligence agencies to type calls and texts, while the other slows down or blocks websites and social media across the country, he added.

The number of surveillance phones could be higher because the four main mobile operators have been ordered to connect to Lims, Technologist Amnesty Jurre Van Bergen told Reuters.

Mass surveillance creates a frightening effect in society, according to which people are dissuaded to exercise their rights, online and offline, according to the report.

Amnesty said his conclusions were based on a case in the High Court of Islamabad in 2024 filed by Ms. Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Khan, after his private calls were disclosed online.

Before the courts, the Pakistan Defense Ministries and the intelligence agencies have denied having cut or even having the capacity to tap telephone. But as an interrogation, the telecommunications regulator admitted having already ordered the telephone companies to install Lims for use by designated agencies.

Pakistan technology, interior and information ministries, as well as telecommunications regulator, did not answer Reuters' questions about the Amnesty report.

Pakistan is currently blocking around 650,000 web links and restricted platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and X, said Amnesty.

The controls had the greatest impact on the province of Balutchistan with an insurrection of insurrection, where the districts had to face internet breakdowns that have years, and the defenders' defense groups accuse the soldiers of disappearances and murders of Baloch and Pachtoune militants, accuse that it denies.

Amnesty said he had also examined license agreements, commercial data, disclosed technical files and Chinese files binding the firewall supplier to Public Companies in Beijing.

He added that the firewall is provided by the Chinese company Geedge Networks. The company did not respond to a request for comments.

Monitoring centers for mobile calls is common on a global scale, but public internet filtering is rare, said Dr. Ben Wagner, professor of human rights and technology at Austrian University IT: U.

Having both Pakistan constitutes a disturbing development from the point of view of human rights and suggests that greater restrictions on freedom of expression and privacy will become more common as such tools will become easier to implement, he said.

Amnesty said that the firewall uses equipment of Niagara networks based in the United States; Thales Dis software, a unit of the French world technology company Thales; and servers from Chinese state information in terms of technology. An earlier version was based on Canadas Sandvine.

Niagara told Reuters that he follows the American export rules, does not know the end users or how his products are used and only sells tapping and aggregation equipment.

Amnesty said that the telephone tapping system was manufactured by Germanys UTIMACO and deployed through surveillance centers managed by datafusion based on the United Arab Emirates.

Datafusion told Amnesty that its centers are only sold to police forces and that it did not manufacture Lims, while the Applic networks, Sandvine's successor, said that he had grievance mechanisms to prevent improper use.

The other companies appointed in the report did not respond to requests for comments. Reuters

Pakistan InternetMediahumman Rights

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/south-asia/rights-watchdog-amnesty-says-pakistan-spying-on-millions-through-phone-tapping-firewall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos