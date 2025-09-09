Politics
Bangkok post – turkey police, clash opposition supporters
Posted: September 9, 2025 at 11:04
ISTANBUL – The Turkish riot police clashed on Monday with demonstrators in Istanbul while a court committed to a court tried to resume the local seat of the main opposition party of the country.
Tensions culminated while the police tried to disperse the demonstrators using tear gas – including officials from the Republican People's Party (CHP) – who gathered in front of the party's provincial headquarters. Hundreds of demonstrators were present, defying a three -day ban on the demonstrations announced by the governor's office in six districts of the city.
After a dead end of several hours, Gursel Tekin, the trustee, was escorted by the police in the building to assume his post at the bar of Chp Istanbul. Even as a provisional measure, it is unprecedented for Turkey that a court appoints someone to take control of a party, bypassing its members.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned the CHP that the refusal to accept judicial orders is equivalent to “openly defying the rule of law”.
“We will never allow streets to disrupt the streets or peace of our nation,” said the president after a meeting of the cabinet on Monday evening. “We will not tolerate the struggle for the power of the main opposition to harm the country's gains.”
Supporters of the main slogans of the Party of the Popular Population Party (CHP) Party of the Opposition of Turkey while they are trying to join the provincial office of CHP Istanbul, after a recent court decision which ousted the provincial management of the CHP in Istanbul, Turkey on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)
The last political turmoil is part of an increasing judicial repression of the opposition of Turkey. The CHP was faced with a series of cases of irregularities or alleged corruption since its success in local elections last year against the candidates of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In the latest setback leading to the clashes on Monday, an Istanbul court canceled the CHP provincial congress in 2023 and removed its high -level administration on alleged irregularities. Tekin, a former CHP legislator, was appointed the new head of Istanbul.
Last week's decision has caused a fall in local markets, reporting that investors remain sensitive to increased political risk episodes. On Monday, the Borsa Istanbul 100 reference index decreased by 2.6%, while the two -year state bonds increased by 20 base points to 40.98%.
The cancellation of the Istanbul Congress was considered a precursor to a similar case but much more consecutive against the CHP, scheduled for September 15. If the court determines that the party national congress in 2023 is invalid due to irregularities, President Ozgur Ozel is probably moved.
The party seeks to hold an extraordinary congress on September 21 in order to reaffirm its management. It is up to Turkey High Election Board to approve or refuse the request.
CHP officials refused to accept the authority of the trustee. After the appointment, Ozel said that the provisional decision was zero and that Tekin had been expelled from the party.
Tekin has criticized current leadership in recent years and has been considered closer to the previous party leader, Kemal Kilicdagllu, one of Ozel's possible replacements if he is withdrawn from the chairmanship of the CHP. The former party leader is considered less popular and less likely to defeat Erdogan in a presidential race. Kilicdaroglu lost to Erdogan for the last time during the presidential vote of 2023.
Songs against Tekin could be heard when he arrived at the headquarters of the party in Istanbul to take over. In comments to journalists worn by local television stations, Tekin said he was taking the position to help restore unity in the CHP and solve his problems.
A person lifts his fist in front of the police as he blocks the road leading to the Republican People's Party (CHP) of the Provincial Office of Istanbul, where the banner of the mayor of Istanbul imprisoned Ekrem Imamoglu is suspended, as supporters of the CHP tries to travel the office, after a recent court rule which Outted the Chp's Istanbul Provincial Leadership Chp chp. Istanbul, Türkiye, Monday. (Photo: Reuters)
The last cycle of protests occurs the same day that the government has reduced its growth forecasts for this year and next year, reporting that it will continue to prioritize price stability. The Turkish economy, although expanding, remains well below the average pace of around 5% in the past two decades after the central has embarked on a policy of tightening policies to contain inflation, which reached 75% last year.
Access to the main social media platforms, including X, formerly Twitter and WhatsApp has been limited since Sunday evening, said the Internet Netblocks surveillance group. Ten people were arrested on Monday under accusations of having published “provocative” content on social networks, according to security officials.
|
