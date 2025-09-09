



During an appearance on CNN on Monday morning, Haley Robson, a registered republican and a survivor of the deceased sex deceased Jeffrey Epstein, the response of the administration of President Donald Trump reprimanded after Robson and other survivors made their voices heard last week on Capitol Hill.

On Friday, Trump called again at the end of any effort to force the release of the files, saying that it was “time to end the Democrat hoax of Epstein”.

In a long article on Truth Social, Trump compared the case to democratic efforts to link it to Russia, saying that the Democrats did it “to divert and distract from the great success of a republican president”. He added that the Ministry of Justice had “done his job” and “given everything that asked them”.

Pamela Brown of CNN asked Robson, who said that she had voted for Trump in 2024, if she had heard of the White House, after inviting them to meet her and other survivors. Robson said next to it: “I heard crickets.”

She continued, in a sharp message to the president, “Donald Trump, we are not here to point figures or be hostile. We would like to team up with the congress and the administration to not only resolve a resolution for Epstein files, but we have a life to live. For years, we have been ignored and ignored. We are not paid for.”

“And for us to travel to the Capitol to be ignored and called a hoax, it is defamatory and it is extremely offensive for our trauma.

Last week, the Chamber's supervisory committee published what he described as the first batch of documents he obtained from the Ministry of Justice in the Epstein case. Google Drive files included hundreds of older judicial image files related to Epstein, but practically offered any new information.

“No matter what you do, it will continue,” said Trump on Wednesday. He added: “Really, I think it's enough.”

Brown also asked Robson if she had a message for republicans on their current management of Epstein files. She said, “My party did not show up for me. It is a great disappointment for me. Everyone in her administration said that it would be a priority, and they would publish the files, so I am extremely disappointed.”

The representative of Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a frequent ally of Trump, supervised his support for a bill, the law on the transparency of Epstein files, forcing the Ministry of Justice to disclose its files on Epstein and its former girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell as morals against sexual predation.

Meanwhile, the White House warned the legislators that the support of the bill to force the MJ to release the files would be considered a hostile decision. Representative Thomas Massie, the Kentucky republican leading the push, said that the warning showed that the administration had “dug”.

Greene is one of the four Republicans – including three women – who broke with the leaders of the GOP in the Chamber and the White House to put pressure on a vote on their bill. Republican President Mike Johnson decided to block the effort with his own resolution, insisting that an underway investigation on the Chamber's supervisory committee is the right way for Congress to ensure transparency.

Trump's past bonds with Epstein attract renewed attention while the congress is fighting to force the Ministry of Justice to publish files related to disgrace. Trump and Epstein were known to socialize in the 1990s and early 2000s, appearing together during the holidays and on flight newspapers, although Trump denied participation in Epstein crimes and later said that he had cut off with him.

The thrust of transparency has relaunched questions about the extent of Epstein's ties with powerful personalities through politics, business and entertainment, with the name of Trump often quoted among those whose past association continues to fuel public control.

Jena-Lisa Jones, Center, Hugs Haley Robson, right, as a Marjorie Taylor Greene representative, R-GA., On the left, is expressed during a press conference at the American Capitol, Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in Washington. Jena-Lisa Jones, Center, Hugs Haley Robson, right, as a Marjorie Taylor Greene representative, R-GA., On the left, is expressed during a press conference at the American Capitol, Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in Washington. Associated Press What is the transparency law of Epstein files?

The law on the transparency of Epstein files, directed in the Chamber by Massie and Ro Khanna in California, is a proposal to the congress which would oblige the Ministry of Justice to publish the files he compiled on Epstein and his long -standing partner, Maxwell. Supporters of the bill argue that making public these documents are essential for responsibility and to expose the entire scope of the Epstein sexual exploitation network. The criticisms, however, have raised concerns about the protection of privacy of the persons mentioned in the investigation files that have not been accused of crimes.

Robson said to CNN: “May God bless Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene who came out and supported us. Not only that, but they also took the time to hear us and support us. I think they are also disappointed by their own party. I think that many Republicans are in hand because it comes back to his own. [Trump’s] campaign.”

On Monday, the Chamber's supervisory committee obtained files from Epstein's succession as part of its current probe. The president of the James Comer Committee, a Kentucky republican, had assigned the succession for materials that include Epstein's so-called birthday book, whose Wall Street Journal said contains a sketch of a short woman and an alleged note from President Trump. The president denied having written such a message.

What is the list of customers Jeffrey Epstein?

The so-called “Jeffrey Epstein's list of customers” refers to the list of rumors of eminent personalities who may have had social, financial or travel ties with Epstein. The sentence is widely used in the media and online discussions, but there is no official “list”. Instead, the references come from flight newspapers, court documents and documents published during civil disputes and criminal procedures. While some names have been publicly linked to Epstein, many details remain sealed and speculation continues to feed the public's request for greater transparency on which was linked to him and how.

Update: 9/8/25, 13:06 pm and: This article has been updated with new information and remarks.

Update: 9/8/25, 18:58 pm and: This article has been updated with new information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/jeffrey-epstein-files-survivor-donald-trump-white-house-2126478 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos