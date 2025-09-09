Politics
PM Modi congratulates CP Radhakrishnan, says that it will become exceptional vice-president
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday to have been elected 15th vice-president of India, saying that he was convinced that he would be an exceptional vice-president.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said that the life of Radhakrishnan, 68, was still devoted to the empowerment of the poor and marginalized, and has expressed his hope that he will strengthen constitutional values and improve parliamentary discourse.
“Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji for winning the vice-presidential election of 2025.
Radhakrishnan, who is currently the governor of Maharashtra, has comfortably defeated his rival candidate of the Bloc of India and former judge of the Supreme Court B Sudershan Reddy. Radhakrishnan interviewed 452 of the total of 767 votes, while Reddy managed 300, a figure which showed cracks in the ranks of the opposition due to the vote crossed by certain opposition deputies.
However, the margin of 150 votes between Radhakrishnan and Reddy is one of the weakest in the vice-presidential elections so far. In 2022, Jagdeep Dhankhar obtained 528 votes and defeated the opposition candidate Margaret Alva, who only succeeded in 182.
Out of 788 eligible deputies, 767 exercised their franchise during the vice-presidential elections, marking a participation rate of 98.2%. Up to 752 votes were valid and 15 were not valid, announced PC Mody, return manager at a press conference.
Thirteen deputies refrained from voting, including seven from Biju Janata Dal (BJD), four from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), one from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and an independent deputy.
The vice-presidential election took place 50 days after Dhankhar resigned from the post on July 21 in a surprising decision on the first day of the monsoon session, citing health reasons.
A double deputy for Lok Sabha of Coimbatore of Tamil Nadu during the government of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Radhakrishnan, 68, was screened as an experienced leader and not attended to chair Rajya Sabha, where he will serve as president of the upper chamber. It belongs to the Gounder-Kongu Vellalar OBC community.
The other leaders congratulate Radhakrishnan
President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Radhakrishnan and praised his rich experience in public life, saying that he will considerably contribute to the progress of the nation.
“Congratulations to CP Radhakrishnan for having been elected Vice-President of India! Your decades of rich experience in public life will significantly contribute to the country's progress. I express my best wishes for a successful and punchy mandate,” Murmu tweeted.
Expressing similar feelings, the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, said that he was convinced that Rajya Sabha will make a scale of new heights and that parliamentary traditions will still be reinforced under the direction of Radhakrishnan.
“Congratulations to the CP Radhakrishnan Ji for having been elected Vice-President of India. Throughout his distinguished public life, he embodied humility, integrity and a deep commitment to service. His vast experience, a deep knowledge of constitutional and legislative and unwavering affairs will connect with the people enriching their new role,” he tweeted.
“I am convinced that under its direction, Rajya Sabha will implement new heights and our parliamentary traditions will still be strengthened. My best wishes for him for a successful and impactful mandate,” he said.
The president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated Radhakrishnan and expressed his hope that he “will maintain the strongest philosophy of parliamentary traditions, guaranteeing equal space and dignity for the opposition, and not succumb to the pressure of the leading exemption”.
“The best wishes at CP Radhakrishnan on obtaining victory during the vice-presidential election. We extend our sincere gratitude to Shri B Sudershan Reddy Garu, the joint candidate of the United Opposition, for his animated and principle fight. It was more than an election; it was an ideology battle, reaffirming that the governments having authoritarian trends should be verified To protect our constitution and democracy “.
– ends
