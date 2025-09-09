Politics
Purbaya Yudhi replaces Sri Mulyani: excited, very heavy, optimistic
Jakarta, kompas.com – Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa revealed three feelings after being appointed and appointed Minister of Finance (Minister) by President Prabowo Suubianto.
He officially replaced Sri Mulyani who had been Minister of Finance at the time of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Prabowo.
Purbaya also revealed its nervousness when it was asked by Prabowo to accelerate economic growth by 8%.
“I am nervous, very heavy. Optimistic, so our future is very brilliant, our interior request as long as it is well controlled, we can grow well,” said Purbaya at the presidential palace complex, Central Jakarta, Monday (8/9/2025).
“90% of the domestic demand that we are afraid? Especially if you read, it is not very bad now,” he continued to express his optimism.
Read also: Prabowo Reshuffle 5 Ministers, Mahfud MD: Signs of starting to hear civil society aspirations
The 8%economic growth said Purbaya will gradually be carried out over the next two to three years.
For the initial stage, Purbaya plans to improve the economic growth of Indonesia at 6%.
“Wow, the president gave a very high number, I also said big. I gradually said, sir, we reached 8%. He (the president) said shortly, as soon as possible. Yes, we are trying,” said Purbaya.
Read also: Complete list of the 49 Minister Prabowo, after having made the second reshuffle
The special team to accelerate the absorption of the budget will be formed in order to achieve the objective of economic growth.
“This is therefore the problem that we generally encounter and we already know how to solve it. If I see that there is still money management which is still not optimal, we will improve it. Even if the budget, for example, is absorbed, we will make sure that the funds do not interfere with our banking system,” said Purbaya.
“We had this experience in 2021, 2020, 2015, 2008, 2009. You don't need to be afraid. I was there at all events,” he continued.
Read also: Struck by the reshuffle, Budi Arie thanked Prabowo
Remove 5 ministers
He is known, Prabowo again revised his cabinet on Monday (8/9/2025). This time, five ministers were affected by the reshuffle.
The following is a list of ministers that have the last reshuffle:
- Coordination of the Minister of Political Affairs and Security led by Budi Gunawan
- Minister of Youth and Sports led by Dito Ariotedjo
- The Minister of Finance, led by Sri Mulyani, was replaced by Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa
- The Minister of Protection of Indonesian migrant workers led by Abdul Kadir Karding, was replaced by Mukhtarudin
- The Minister of Cooperatives, led by Budi Arie Setiadi, was replaced by Ferry Juliantono.
Read also: The government denies the reshuffle of the cabinet to remove the people of Jokowi
“Among the first of the Ministry of Policy and Security, the second Ministry of Finance, the third Ministry of Protection of Indonesian migrant workers, the four ministries of cooperatives and the five ministries of young people and sports,” said the Minister of the Secretary of State Prasetyo Hadi at the presidential office, the presidential complex of the palace, Central Jakarta on Monday (8/9/2025).
On the other hand, Prabowo inaugurated the Minister of Hajj and Omra who changed the nomenclature of BP Hajj to the Ministry of Hajj and Omra.
The figure which is supposed to be the Minister of Hajj is Ifan Yusuf, while his vice-minister is Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak.
|
