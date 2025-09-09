Alleged Epstein Birthday Note published – And that doesn't look great for Donald Trump | US News





Finally, we see the appearance of evidence – and that does not look great for Donald Trump.

An obscene birthday message that Trump would have sent to the sex offender, sentenced Jeffrey Epstein, was released by the Democrats.

The letter, surrounded by a outline drawn by hand of what seems to be a woman, bearing the name of Trump and allegedly his signature, understands the text: “A boyfriend is a wonderful thing. Happy birthday – and can be another wonderful secret.”

Image: the alleged birthday note. Pic: X / Oversightdems

The alleged note had always been in doubt, as long as the legendary birthday book remained unprecedented. There is more certainty now.

Trump had repeatedly denied any association, saying: “I have never written a photo in my life. I do not draw photos of women.”

He will amplify the questions surrounding his friendship with Epstein and suggestions of inappropriate behavior. The American president denies any reprehensible act.

By continuing the publishers of the Wall Street Journal, Trump's lawyers argued that “no letter or authentic drawing exists”.

Expect that the arguments on authenticity will continue-forensic investigations, who knows, to establish the origin of the image signed “Donald”.

Learn more of Sky News: Trump threatens the `War '' on Chicagoman accused of Trump Assassination Tental during the trial

Image: Trump and Epstein together in 1992. Pic: NBC News

What is not in doubt is the traction he will lend to calls for a full version of Epstein files. The birthday book given to the Congress Committee failed the names and faces of women and minors.

The drawing and its publication are difficult evidence which makes even more difficult for the president to scream “hoax”.

And yet he will surely do it. Admitting that the image was drawn by his own hand would be to admit a lie which would bind him even more to the scandal which tracks him.

The first view of the drawing is a development of this story, but it is not the only one. Lawyers in the Epstein domain wrote in their letter of coverage to the committee that they were not aware of the existence of a “list of customers involved in sex, sexual acts or sexual traffic facilitated by Mr. Jeffrey Epstein”.

It is their word, for public consumption.

They will be aware, as they are in the White House, that on this story, the public prefers to make an opinion.

