



President XI Jinping meets Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro at the Grand Hall of the Pekin people on September 9, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING – President XI Jinping met Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro in Beijing on Tuesday. XI said that China and Portugal are nations with a long history and a rich culture, and that the two peoples share the character traits to be open, inclusive, enterprising and autonomous, adding that the two parties have appropriately resolved the Macao problem thanks to friendly consultations. XI has said that in recent years, the two countries have obtained fruitful results in cooperation in various fields, establishing a model of mutual respect and mutual benefit for countries with different social systems and national conditions. Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the creation of the full strategic partnership of Portugal China, XI said that China was willing to strengthen strategic communication with Portugal, to orient bilateral relations in the right direction, to make good relations and to contribute more to the prosperity and the progress of the two countries and the world thanks to solidarity and cooperation. XI called on the two parties to continue traditional friendship, to maintain mutual trust and support, to deepen the alignment of development strategies and to extend practical cooperation in fields such as innovation, green development, maritime affairs and health care. He noted that the two parties should give a complete game to the unique role of Macao as a bridge and make good use of mechanisms such as the forum for economic and commercial cooperation between China and Portuguese countries to obtain mutually beneficial results at a higher level. “The more turbulent the international landscape becomes, the greater the need for China and Europe to strengthen communication, improve mutual trust and deepen cooperation,” said Xi, expressing the hope that Portugal will work with China to maintain the orientation of Chinese-EU partnership and promote the sustained, stable and healthy development of China-EU relations. Noting this Year Marks the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th Anniversary of the Founding of the United Nations (Un), XI Stressed that china is reading to work Multilateral Affairs to Jointly Practice Trile Multilateralism, Safeguard the Authority of the Un and the Free Trade System, and Promote The Building of A More Just and Fair Global Governance System. The Montenegro transmitted Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo from Sousa to the sincere greetings of President XI, adding that future relations between Portugal and China have a long history, and the two countries have correctly resolved the issue of Macao thanks to friendly consultations. Montenegro has said that successful practice in Macao in the past 25 years shows that the Portuguese government has made the right decision. Portugal will continue to join the policy of a single China and will not forget the precious support and the help provided by China during the most difficult period of the economy of Portugal, he said. Montenegro has expressed Portugal's desire to deepen cooperation, improve political trust and strengthen economic and commercial ties with China. He noted that Portugal agrees with important concepts embodied in the global governance initiative proposed by President XI and is willing to jointly maintain multilateralism with the Chinese part. Portugal is hosting China's contributions to improving the global governance system, he said. China is an essential partner for Europe, and Portugal is ready to play a positive role in promoting healthy and stable development of EU-China relations, added Montenegro. President XI Jinping meets Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro at the Grand Hall of the Pekin people on September 9, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]



