



When Boris Johnson Abandonment Downing Street in September 2022, enveloped it in Polyics, with its reputation given by the Scndal of the Partygate (the Downing Street holidays during the cocoan) and after losing the confidence of his own party. Three years … Afterwards, his name returns to the center of the British political debate, not only because of its management during the pandemic, but because of the way in which, according to a filter of known documents under the name of Boris files, he will have capitalized on his international contacts and the privileges of his position to make his way in the business world.

Filtration, published by “ The Guardian '' and obtained via Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDOS), an unimportant organization recorded in the United States which is devoted to the collection, preservation and provision of data filtering of the Interst Books newspaper (around 135,000 euros) that the former Prime Minister receives from the Treasury to maintain his office. Among the most controversial episodes that Boris files reveal a meeting with the Venezuelan president, Nicols MaduroIn February 2024, in which Johnson would have participated accompanied by the director of the Maarten Petermann funds, whose investment vehicle, Merlyn Advisors, had signed weeks before a contract with him. Although Johnson publicly ensures that he had not been billed for this appointment, the files show that shortly after the meeting, received 240,000 pounds (around 280,000 euros depending on the current change) via Petermann. The conclusion has aroused suspicion that Johnson uses his political and diplomatic influence to promote private financial interests, in apparent contradiction with the rules that limit the activity of former prime ministers in the field of lobby and international companies. The filtration also details Johnson's efforts with high positions of the Saudes, notably the Minister of Commerce, Majid al-QasabiWith whom he met in London in February 2024. According to the local press, in this appointment, the “expresier” defended the services of Better Earth, a consultant who co-presents and who is presented as specializing in the energy transition. In a later letter addressed to the heir Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Boris Johnson records previous meetings during his stage in government and offered the company's services to help Saudi Arabia prepare climate commitments before the UN COP30 summit. The documents suggest that Johnson invokes both his experience and the COP26 host in Glasgow in 2021 as a network of contacts to position the company. The Consulting Consultative Committee (ACOBA), responsible for supervising the professional conduct of former ministers, confirmed the Guardian who examines the new indications and that, if proof of non-compliance, opens an official investigation. Acoba had previously pointed out to Johnson to have violated the rules that limit access to former high positions for commercial activities immediately after leaving the government. The emphasis is also placed on the regime known as the allocation of public service costs (PDCA), created in 1991 to finance with up to 115,000 pounds per year, administrative expenses come from the public functions of former prime ministers. A confirmed spokesperson for the cabinet that Johnson has claimed 182,000 pounds since leaving Downing Street, mainly to pay the salaries of the three employees of his office. However, Boris' files show that these workers have also participated in private commercial activities, which raises doubts about a possible flash of public resources. The political reaction was immediate. Margaret Hodge, a member of the Lords Camara work and former president of the public accounts committee, says that filtration suggests that Boris Johnson is ready to break the thickening of the behavior that we all assume as public servers and claim an exhaustive investigation, as well as a reform of the regulatory framework on lobby and the SO-Appelée Rotant gate. Also the spokesperson for the Liberal Demcratas of the Office Cabinet, Sarah Olney, institutes the government to suspend the mission of the PDCA until the investigations ends, qualifying the extremely serious charges. Other labor deputies, such as Joe Powell and Lloyd Hatton, insisted that public funds should be understood as a privilege for service functions, and not as a subsidy of private interests. The documents also show that, between October 2022 and May 2024, Johnson received around 5.1 million pounds for 34 conferences in different passes, with individual payments which, in many cases, have exceeded six figures and included first -class trips and stays in luxury hotels. Although this activity does not violate any rule, the coincidence between these paid visits, the public funding of its office and the reuse of the contacts generated during its Prime Minister phase strengthen the perception of overlapping between public functions and private companies. Boris files also contain references to the episodes that occurred during the pandemic, as a private dinner with Lord Brownlow, the donor who financed the speech reform of the Downing Street Expremier, in November 2020, just a day after the entry into force of the second national confinement. Private visits are also documented at the official residence in June 2020, as after the birthday celebration for which Johnson was sanctioned with a fine. These facts raise new questions about their behavior in the midst of health restrictions. The site connected in British policy: Tony Blair was questioned for advising Lderes de Kazajistn through his consultant, while David Cameron He was involved in a SCNDAL of larger proportions for his efforts in favor of Greensill Capital. However, there is no evidence that other former prime ministers have directly used their offices funded by public funds to stimulate private companies. Until now, Johnson has not responded to repeated requests for statements sent by the local and international press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.es/internacional/primer-ministro-britanico-boris-johnson-recibio-280000e-20250909154806-nt.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos