Pakistan hopes millions of its citizens using a telephone telephone system and an internet firewall built by Chinese who censures social media, in one of the most complete examples of state surveillance outside China, Amnesty International said.

The Watchdog of Rights said in a report published on Tuesday that the growing surveillance network of Pakistan had been built using Chinese and Western technology and propelled a radical repression against dissent and freedom of expression. The political and media freedoms already limited in Pakistan have tightened in recent years, especially after the soldiers broke up with the Minister of the time Imran Khan in 2022, who was then imprisoned and thousands of activists from his parties were detained.

Pakistan spying agencies can monitor at least 4 million mobile phones both thanks to its legal interception management system (LIMS), while a firewall known as WMS 2.0 which inspects Internet traffic can block 2 million active sessions, said Amnesty.

The two surveillance systems work in tandem: one allows intelligence agencies to type calls and SMS while the other slows down or blocks websites and social media across the country, he said. The number of surveillance phones could be higher because the four main mobile operators have been ordered to connect to Lims, technologist Amnesty Jurre Van Berge told Reuters.

“Mass surveillance creates a scary effect in society, by which people are dissuaded to exercise their rights, both in line and offline,” said the report. Amnesty said his conclusions were based on a case in the High Court of Islamabad in 2024 filed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Khan, after his private calls were disclosed online.

Before the court, the Pakistan Defense Ministries and the intelligence agencies have denied having run or even having the capacity of phones. But in question, the telecommunications regulator has recognized having already ordered the telephone companies to install Lims for use by “designated agencies”.

The Pakistan, Interior and Information Ministries of Pakistan, as well as the telecommunications regulator, did not answer Reuters questions about the Amnesty report.

'Foreign suppliers'

Pakistan is currently blocking around 650,000 web links and restricted platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and X, said Amnesty.

The controls have reached the most hard in the province of Balutchistan in Insurrection, where the districts have faced internet breakdowns that have years, and the rights defense groups accuse the soldiers of disappearances and murders of Baloch and Pachtoune activists, accuse that it denies.

Amnesty said he had also examined license agreements, commercial data, disclosed technical files and Chinese files binding the firewall supplier to public enterprises in Beijing.

He added that the firewall is provided by the Chinese company Geedge Networks. The company did not respond to a request for comments.

Monitoring centers for mobile calls is common on a global scale, but public filtering is rare, said Ben Wagner, professor of human rights and technology at Austrian University IT: U.

Having both Pakistan “constitutes a disturbing development from a human rights point of view and” suggests greater restrictions on freedom of expression and privacy will become more common as such tools will become easier to implement, “he said.

Amnesty said that the firewall uses Niagara Networks equipment based in the United States, Thales Dis software, a Thales de France unit and servers of a Chinese state computer company. An earlier version was based on Canada Sandvine.

Niagara told Reuters that he follows the American export rules, does not know the end users or how his products are used and only sells tapping and aggregation equipment.

Amnesty said the telephone tapping system was manufactured by German Utimaco and deployed through surveillance centers managed by DataFusion based on water.

Datafusion told Amnesty that its centers are only sold to police forces and that it does not make limits, while the applicable networks, Sandvine's successor, said that he had grievance mechanisms to prevent improper use.

The other companies appointed in the report did not respond to requests for comments.

– Reuters

