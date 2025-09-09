Stability of Vital Nepal for India: PM Modi in peace Message as violence rages in the neighboring nation





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed a deep anxiety on Tuesday in the face of spiral violence in Nepal, which left at least 22 dead and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. Stressing that the “stability, peace and prosperity” of the neighboring nation was of the utmost importance for India, the Prime Minister urged the citizens of Nepal to support Calm in the wake of the troubles. “Violence in Nepal is heartbreaking. I am anxious that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of the utmost importance for us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace,” wrote Prime Minister Modi on X. Prime Minister Modi, who today visited Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, said that a security firm committee meeting had discussed developments in Nepal.

His remarks came when Nepal disorders forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday, one day after 20 people were killed and around 100 injured when the security forces pulled rubber bullets and tear gas against demonstrators trying to storm the Parliament. The government, which had imposed a radical social media ban last week, raised restrictions after violence, but the demonstrations continued despite an indefinite curfew. Oli, 73, submitted his resignation to President Ramchandra Paudel, saying that he was withdrawing to “facilitate the solution to the problem and help to resolve it politically in accordance with the Constitution”. Paudel started consultations to select a new Prime Minister and also called the protest for conferences. The demonstrations, nicknamed the “generation Z” demonstrations by the organizers, attracted tens of thousands of young nepalis in the streets of Katmandu and other cities. They accuse the government of creeping corruption, deepening of inequality and to neglect the economic opportunities for young people in the country. According to the World Bank. Defining the controls of a curfew, the demonstrators put the tires on fire, the stones trampled on the police and the houses of targeted politicians. Local media reports mentioned that several ministers were to be evacuated by military helicopters, while Oli's residence and the sections of the Singha Durbar administrative complex were burned. Kathmandu’s main international airport was temporarily closed due to heavy fire smoke. The young jubilants burst into the Parliament complex to the news of Oli's resignation, scribbling “we won” in large orange letters on a wall as they wave flags and shouted slogans. However, the organizers urged restraint, claiming that their movement concerned responsibility, not violence. The troubles have plunged Nepal into a new political uncertainty. Nepal has fought against political instability since the withdrawal of its 239 -year -old monarchy in 2008. During the years that followed, the country has seen 14 different governments, which none managed to serve a full five -year mandate. Oli, now 73, had taken office for the fourth time last year. For India, which shares close historical and cultural links with Nepal, but which also looks at the growing influence of China with distrust, instability next to an important strategic weight. – ends Posted by: Prateek Chakraborty Posted on: Sept. 9, 2025 Settle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/stability-of-nepal-vital-to-india-pm-modi-in-peace-message-as-violence-rages-in-neighbouring-nation-2784660-2025-09-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos