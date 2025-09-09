The Wall Street Journal publishes an alleged letter from Trump to Jeffrey Epstein





The Wall Street Journal published a copy of a birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein on Monday who signs Donald Trump's signature.

The newspaper's report on the letter last summer sparked a defamation trial by Trump, which continued not only the publication, but also Rupert Murdoch and other people at News Corp. The president denied having written the letter and described it as “false”, and his trial described the letter as “non -existing”.

But the copy of the letter, which Epstein's succession provided in response to an assignment of the Chamber's supervisory committee, confirms the newspaper's initial reports on its content. The first newspaper report also included Trump's refusals.

The letter includes text supervised by the outline of a naked woman, with “Donald” writes at the place of pubic hair.

The letter had been part of a birthday book assembled for the 50th anniversary of Epstein in 2003, and included messages from other famous people, including former President Bill Clinton and lawyer Alan Dershowitz, according to the newspaper.

Democrats on the supervision committee also published the letter.

The newspaper and his parent company, Dow Jones, have not yet answered the Trump trial. But a spokesperson for Dow Jones said in July: “We have fully confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reports, and we vigorously defend any trial.”

The letter is structured as a script between Trump and Epstein.

Donald: “We have some things in common, Jeffrey.”

Jeffrey: “Yes, we do it, think about it.”

Donald: “The puzzles never get older, have you noticed this?”

Jeffrey: “In fact, it was clear for me the last time I saw you.”

Donald: “A boyfriend is a wonderful thing. Happy birthday – and every day is a wonderful secret.”

The release of the letter comes as two legislators, the representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) and the representative Thomas Massie (R-KY), collect signatures to provide a resolution to the ground of the house for the complete liberation of Epstein files of the Ministry of Justice. Last week, they gathered victims and survivors of Epstein's abuse at a press conference on Capitol Hill, calling for liberation.

Trump, however, labeled the effort to publish the files a “democrat hoax”.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt published on X: “The last article published by the Wall Street Journal proves that this whole story of” Birthday Card “is false. As I have always said, it is very clear that President Trump did not draw this photo, and he did not signed it. President Trump's legal team will continue to prosecute disputes aggressively. ”

She has given no details about the reason she thinks that the publication of the image proves that history is false. She also attacked one of the journalists in history, Joe Palazzalo, writing that he wrote “this ax work” and “contacted comments at the same minute that he published his story, we do not give ourselves to answer. This is a false news to perpetuate the Democrat hoax of Epstein! ”

