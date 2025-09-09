Jakarta Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, chaired a meeting with senior ministry officials when she received a call from President Prabowo Subantos informing her that she would be replaced in an hour, said two sources, highlighting the brutality of long -standing finance finance.

DRSRI MULYANI, known for its prudent management of the greatest economy in Southeast Asia which has won market confidence, was largely considered one of the rare checks on the major promises of growth and expenditure of Mr. Prabowos which had annoyed many investors.

Mr. Prabowo maintained it when he took power in 2024 In a signal of political continuity of the largely stable reign of its predecessor, but the relationship took a sudden end for less than a year.

Two sources with direct knowledge of events leading to

DRSRI MULYANIS ousted

on s EPT 8 told Reuters on condition of anonymity that she was in a meeting after 2:30 p.m. when she had received a call from one of the closest aid to Mr. Prabowos.

The official announcement came less than an hour later that she had been replaced by

Purbaya economist Yudhi Sadewa

.

She was supposed to have a program (of meeting) with the president in the morning that day, but he was canceled, said one of the sources, which is close to Drsri Mulyani.

DRSRI MULYANI and the presidents' office did not immediately respond to requests for comments from Reuters.

He did not know before if she had resigned or had been deleted. The sources, both close to the ousted minister, one of whom in the ministry, confirmed that Dr. Sri Mulyani was invited to leave.

Another government source confirmed that it had not resigned, but did not comment on the event chain.

Dr. Sri Mulyani and Mr. Prabowo were peers from President Joko Widodo's office from 2019 to 2024, the latter serving as a Minister of Defense.

One of the sources said that Mr. Prabowo had only hired Dr. Sri Mulyani due to a thrust of three former presidents and market stability.

They said that the cautious approach of Dr Sri Mulyanis was in contradiction with the major spending plans of Mr. Prabowos, with projects such as the ambitious and expensive free meal program for 82.9 million Indonesians.

The program will get a massive boost with a 20.7 billion US dollars ($ 26.5 billion) The budget in 2026 is almost double this in 2025 While other areas such as the financing of regional governments have been reduced to control the budget deficit.

While Dr. Sri Mulyani who served under three presidents in two stays as Minister of Finance tried to adapt to Mr. Prabowos policies, the two barely met, said the source, because communication with the president had become increasingly difficult.

The sources said that Reuters, Dr. Sri Mulyani, had been shaken after one of his houses was pillaged for two weeks of protests and disorders against public spending priorities and tax plans.

Mr. Prabowo asked at a meeting of the cabinet if she was doing well after looting and replied in the affirmative and continued in the role, said two sources, adding that everything was normally until September 8 .

Although it is not clear why Dr. Sri Mulyani has been replaced, economists think that the two have not looked at tax issues.

Earlier in 2025 Mr. Prabowo has created a new sovereign fund and appointed high -level advisers known for taking risks in business and investment, with the aim of taking advantage of its assets in a strategic manner to stimulate growth.

One source of the fund, which refused to be identified, said that at least one advisor told Mr. Prabowo that Dr. Sri Mulyanis' tax conservatism was not compatible with higher growth goals.

Indonesian law affirms that the budget deficit cannot exceed 3% of the gross domestic product a safeguard against the type of economic instability which rocked the country in the late 1990s under the authoritarian chief Suharto.

Although this law has long been respected in particular under Dr. Sri Mulyani, many detractors consider budgetary conservatism as an obstacle to growth, which Mr. Prabowo, who had declared before taking office that Indonesia could take more debts. Reuters