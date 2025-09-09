Politics
The Minister of Indonesian Finance respected obtained a notice of dismissal, let's say sources
Jakarta Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, chaired a meeting with senior ministry officials when she received a call from President Prabowo Subantos informing her that she would be replaced in an hour, said two sources, highlighting the brutality of long -standing finance finance.
DRSRI MULYANI, known for its prudent management of the greatest economy in Southeast Asia which has won market confidence, was largely considered one of the rare checks on the major promises of growth and expenditure of Mr. Prabowos which had annoyed many investors.
Mr. Prabowo maintained it when he took power in 2024 In a signal of political continuity of the largely stable reign of its predecessor, but the relationship took a sudden end for less than a year.
Two sources with direct knowledge of events leading to
DRSRI MULYANIS ousted
on sEPT 8 told Reuters on condition of anonymity that she was in a meeting after 2:30 p.m. when she had received a call from one of the closest aid to Mr. Prabowos.
The official announcement came less than an hour later that she had been replaced by
Purbaya economist Yudhi Sadewa
.
She was supposed to have a program (of meeting) with the president in the morning that day, but he was canceled, said one of the sources, which is close to Drsri Mulyani.
DRSRI MULYANI and the presidents' office did not immediately respond to requests for comments from Reuters.
He did not know before if she had resigned or had been deleted. The sources, both close to the ousted minister, one of whom in the ministry, confirmed that Dr. Sri Mulyani was invited to leave.
Another government source confirmed that it had not resigned, but did not comment on the event chain.
Dr. Sri Mulyani and Mr. Prabowo were peers from President Joko Widodo's office from 2019 to 2024, the latter serving as a Minister of Defense.
One of the sources said that Mr. Prabowo had only hired Dr. Sri Mulyani due to a thrust of three former presidents and market stability.
They said that the cautious approach of Dr Sri Mulyanis was in contradiction with the major spending plans of Mr. Prabowos, with projects such as the ambitious and expensive free meal program for 82.9 million Indonesians.
The program will get a massive boost with a 20.7 billion US dollars ($ 26.5 billion) The budget in 2026 is almost double this in 2025 While other areas such as the financing of regional governments have been reduced to control the budget deficit.
While Dr. Sri Mulyani who served under three presidents in two stays as Minister of Finance tried to adapt to Mr. Prabowos policies, the two barely met, said the source, because communication with the president had become increasingly difficult.
The sources said that Reuters, Dr. Sri Mulyani, had been shaken after one of his houses was pillaged for two weeks of protests and disorders against public spending priorities and tax plans.
Mr. Prabowo asked at a meeting of the cabinet if she was doing well after looting and replied in the affirmative and continued in the role, said two sources, adding that everything was normally until September 8.
Although it is not clear why Dr. Sri Mulyani has been replaced, economists think that the two have not looked at tax issues.
Earlier in 2025Mr. Prabowo has created a new sovereign fund and appointed high -level advisers known for taking risks in business and investment, with the aim of taking advantage of its assets in a strategic manner to stimulate growth.
One source of the fund, which refused to be identified, said that at least one advisor told Mr. Prabowo that Dr. Sri Mulyanis' tax conservatism was not compatible with higher growth goals.
Indonesian law affirms that the budget deficit cannot exceed 3% of the gross domestic product a safeguard against the type of economic instability which rocked the country in the late 1990s under the authoritarian chief Suharto.
Although this law has long been respected in particular under Dr. Sri Mulyani, many detractors consider budgetary conservatism as an obstacle to growth, which Mr. Prabowo, who had declared before taking office that Indonesia could take more debts. Reuters
|
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/respected-indonesian-finance-minister-got-an-hours-notice-of-sacking-sources-say
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump's Epstein problem keeps coming back
- Mandelon and Epstein: How much would Starmer know?
- PTI members retreat standard Senate committees
- Delhi CM asks the Durga Puja committees to keep the photo of PM Modi at the feet of Idol for the blessing, the controversy of the courts
- A look at recent acts of political violence in the United StatesExBulletin
- Legendary artist Sandra Bernhard about mood swings, madness and chaos • The Hi-Lo
- Ethiopia has launched a controversial hydroelectric dam
- HPV infection causes most cervical cancer | Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Shungnak M2.8 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- The United States calls Stoke waits for Trump to meet XI soon
- The testimony begins in the trial of the man accused of having tried to kill TrumpExBulletin
- Trump will visit the late Queen's tomb during the visit to the UK.