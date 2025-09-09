



Reuters, Istanbul, Türkiye

Police on Monday shot the peppery gas and held the supporters of the opposition party's main turkeys while the demonstrators gathered at the Istanbul shares to prevent the replacement of a senior party ordered by a court last week. Hundreds of riot police have maintained barricades around the building of the Party of Republican Peoples (CHP), unleashed with a group of demonstrators aligned by the CHP which included party legislators. The court of courts to replace the chief of the CHPS in the province of Istanbul was the last decision of a repression of almost a year against the party, during which hundreds of members of the party were detained. Photo: AFP The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogans rival main political political, was arrested in March, triggering the biggest street demonstrations in a decade. The sharing and bond markets dropped last week in anticipation of a new political volatility after the court ruled that Ozgur Celik should be withdrawn from its position leading the party to Istanbul. The court ordered Celik to be replaced by Gursel Tekin, a former vice-president of the CHP. The president of the CHP, Ozgur Ozel, said that the decision was zero and not avenue, and that Tekin had been expelled from the party. Celik said his post would not be abandoned to anyone. Tekin arrived at the CHP headquarters on Monday to take the job and entered the building after a long dead end with group members inside. He said he was not working for the state and undertook to help resolve the legal problems of the parties. The courts of the court come mainly from allegations of corruption, which the CHP denies. He indicates that legal measures are attempts to eliminate electoral threats against Erdogan and to weaken the opposition, which the government denies. The CHP called on Sunday the supporters to come together in its offices in Istanbul after the police initially put barricades there in what the party called a seat. The authorities then announced the ban on demonstrations in a large part of the city. Access to the main social media websites has been limited in Türkiye on Monday, a measure taken in the past by the authorities in times of political volatility. Netblocks, a global internet instructor, said access to platforms such as X, Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok and Whatsapp had been braked.

