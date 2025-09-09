How Donald Trump's alleged note to Jeffrey Epstein compared to his previous drawings and letters





At the beginning, the obscene letter that Donald Trump would have written to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 was described, not shown.

The Wall Street Journal, which reported on the existence of the letter in July, said that it contained “several dactylographed text lines framed by the outline of a naked woman, which seems to be hand drawn with a heavy marker”.

The American president quickly called “false” history and said that the letter did not exist.

“These are not my words, not the way I speak. In addition, I do not draw images,” he said.

But last night, a copy of the alleged letter was published online so that everyone can see.

The letter that Donald Trump would have written to Jeffrey Epstein for the 50th anniversary of the financier in 2003. (X: @Oversightdems)

As described by the Wall Street Journal, it included typed text and a woman's outline, drawn in a thick marker pen.

Today, the White House denied that the letter was real.

“It is very clear that President Donald Trump did not draw this photo, and he did not sign it,” said press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Real or not, the spectators noted that the alleged letter to Epstein shares similarities with other drawings and the correspondence that Mr. Trump has produced.

Trump's drawing story for charity

Mr. Trump had previously said that he had never “wrote a photo in [his] life”.

But the archives of the auction house show that the American president has repeatedly shown his creative side for a good cause.

Julien's Auctions, who sold this drawing for US $ 16,000 in 2017, said it was “given by Trump to a fundraising auction in the early 1990s”. (Begs: Julien's Auctions)

Throughout the 2000s, when Mr. Trump was better known as “the Donald” than “president”, he donated his work to several charities in the United States.

Its scratches often presented an animated horizon line reminiscent of Manhattan, but sometimes zoomed on specific monuments of the city.

Many of them, like the naked woman on Epstein's alleged letter, were hand -drawn with a marker.

Heritage auctions have described this as a “higher example” of Donald Trump's drawings. The auction house said it was fired in 2005 and handed over to a pantry service in New York. (Supplied: heritage auctions)

When Nate Sanders Auctions sold this drawing for US $ 29,184 in 2017, they described it as a “very rare” drawing by Donald Trump “, with only a handful of such known drawings”. It was initially contributed to a charity auction in 2005 (supplied: Nate Sanders Auctions)

According to Heritage auction, Donald Trump attracted this in September 2001 for a charity event in New Jersey. It seemed to be partial to this view of the city that you will notice that it is very similar to the drawing at the top of this article. (Supplied: heritage auctions)

SERIF character basis and a signature with a tail

Today, Mr. Trump could be known for his net articles on social networks, but decades ago, he favored a polished typed letter.

Part of the American president's correspondence has been published online by auction house in recent years and has resurfaced after the alleged letter from Epstein.

In 1991, he wrote to an eminent gossip columnist to wish her good luck when she left the New York Post in Women's Wear Daily.

In this letter, dated July 1991, Donald Trump rents the famous chronicler of the gossip of Aileen Mehle. (Supplied: Doyle)

Another letter was a note of thanks from 1999 to Larry King, then one of the biggest hosts in America's talk show, crossing “sincerely” and replacing it with “Love, Donald” in Bold Black Marker.

This letter was written to thank Larry and Shawn King for sending flowers after Donald Trump's father, Fred Trump, died in June 1999. (Supplied: Juliens Auctions)

And in a letter to singer Tony Bennett dated 2000, Mr. Trump signed it and added a note in the same daring black marker.

A letter from Donald Trump to Tony Bennett, dated June 2000. (Supplied: Juliens Auctions)

Some letters seem to use a font similar to Epstein's alleged letter, as well as a variation in Mr. Trump's signature where Donald's final D ends with a long tail, rather than writing “Trump”.

Questions remain on the letter from Epstein

Trump has not yet responded to the publication of Epstein's letter or the comparisons that people have established between her and her previous work.

In July, when the Wall Street Journal reported on the existence of the letter, Trump quickly called it “false” and launched legal action against the newspaper.

Donald Trump said that the Wall Street Journal report was a false story. (Provided)

The letter was published online overnight by the Democrats of the Supervisory Committee of the Chamber of the United States after having received it from the succession of Epstein.

The White House denied its authenticity and vice-president JD Vance called it “false scandal”.

The case of Epstein has become a political headache for Mr. Trump, who aroused criticism from his supporters and opponents of management by his administration of the investigation into the crimes and the death of the financier in prison.

Last week, the Republicans of the supervisory house published more than 33,000 pages of files related to Epstein in order to challenge a bipartite vote which would have forced new disclosure.

The victims of Epstein and certain members of the congress remain dissatisfied. Referring to Trump, the Democrats of the House declared on Monday on X: “What is it hiding? Release the files!”

