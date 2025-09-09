António Cotim / Lusa
Portuguese Prime Minister Lus Montenegro said before the President of the Chinese Republic, Xi Jinping, who has his close relations with Rossia to build an equitable and lasting peace in Ukine.
The first day of official visit China, Lus Montenegro made these statements at the start of the meeting with the president of the Chinese People's Republic, Xi Jinping, whose journalists were able to record the first three minutes.
I cannot stop, on behalf of the Government of Portugal, to transmit to the President that We have a lot on your contribution and the close relationship that China maintains with the Russian Federation to be able, as quickly as possible, to establish a fair and lasting peace in Ukinehe said.
A few moments later, social communication was requested that the room be requested. Earlier, Montenegro stressed that, in the international context, Portugal and China have repeatedly maintained a basis for cooperation and sharing of values.
China has a key role in the global and international context, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and we expect your contribution to build bridges between peoples, bringing some of those in conflict, promoted peace, promoted multilateralism, promoted respect for human rights, he said.