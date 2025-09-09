



The end of evening hosts react to speculation on Donald Trumps Health and the newly published screenshot of alleged Trumps an obscene birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein.

Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart returned to his Monday perch for the new season of daily shows in the middle of creeping speculation on the health of the presidents, after being seen in public for several days during the weekend of the Labor Day. You, journalists, have no cooling! Stewart whistled after several clips of talking heads wondering if Trump was dead. Can Guy not take a few days for a little R&R and a reduction in non -surgical breast without everyone suddenly withdrawing the labels from the toes? That said, something about the omnipresence of Donald Trump in our lives that we do not hear from him for 20 minutes and that we are like: he is dead!

Of course, Trump is not dead in office, he added. But I would not put him in front of him, trying again to take the credit of something that Biden had already accomplished.

However, conceded Stewart, something is with his health. He played another series of clips of journalists commenting on the swollen ankles of the presidents, the bruised hands and the lumpy eyes.

You see, this is the problem with our superficial Instagram culture, he joked. We have unrealistic expectations in this country as to the amount of liquid that our body should be able to clean up subcutaneously. He sends the bad message to young people. These are really not medical assessments. It's more like insults.

But, to be fair, it is not only the physical symptoms that make you think that the president goes from this fatal coil. It is that each time one of his greatest supporters is with him, it seems that they say goodbye, noted Stewart. Once you start to notice, you start to really see the whole atmosphere around this president is a very lowered child. All those who come to his office realize one of his dreams.

Stewart has listed some of these so-called Make-Wish moments, such as Trump, receiving a honorary badge of Marshals from the United States, calls him to receive a Nobel Peace Prize and the Supreme Court allowing federal agents to deport people according to their race or spoken language.

Hey, the good news: the Supreme Court supports a positive action based on the breed, said Stewart. The bad news is that the action is that Ice expels you. What is that? What kind of Make-Wish child wants to cancel the fourth amendment?

Stewart ended with a black and white filter imitating the twilight area. For your consideration: a nation held hostage by the fragile ego of a president of Manbaby, who may or may not die from syphilis by hand, he said. I don't know if he is dying. It is strangely inflated. And which has been trapped for at least three years more in the twilight area.

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert celebrated the 10th anniversary of the late show on Monday, but remained focused on current events, which prevails over the executive trigger reversing the Ministry of Defense as the Ministry of War.

Ooh, a brand change! Colbert joked. You know what it means! The Pentagon has a fringe!

Trump explained that the Defense Ministry was appointed after the country's wake up.

Remember that they changed it at the Ministry of Defense during the Truman administration, said Colbert. You know, this awakened era. After all, they dropped the atoma bomb of the Gay Enola, what's wrong with Enola Straight, huh?

In other news, regardless of the number of democratic cities that Donald Trump invades, the story of Jeffrey Epstein does not cling, joked Colbert. And on Monday, the Congress Supervisory Committee published a screenshot of a letter that Trump would have written to Epstein on the day of Epsteins's birthday, in which he referred to a wonderful secret that the two shared in a doodle of a body of naked women, with Trumps representing pubic hair. (It was after Trump denied history and continued the Wall Street Journal for $ 10 billion.)

Trumps' letter would have been in the Friends section of the Epsteins birthday book. It's like the theme song of the sitcoms, Colbert joked, singing on the air of friends: so nobody told you that you were on a perverts / oh plane, they told you and you always got on his plane.

Jimmy Kimmel

In Los Angeles, Jimmy Kimmel enjoyed the hoots that Trump received during the United States Open during the weekend. Do you know how much do you have to be a fool to be hunted by a crowd of tennis? He laughs. They are not, like, natural hooheers. They are Volvo drivers who drank Chablis who think that strawberries are desserts. Hockey fans will hover a baby with a bad jersey. Tennis fans? If they run, you deserve it.

In the match, Trump sat in the Rolex stand anything with a crown is like Catnip for him, he cannot resist it, noted Kimmel. And again, all the eyes were on his hands. The right hand of the presidents was obviously plastered with, as Kimmel described, a kind of putty which did not correspond to the color of his skin.

Between his face, his neck and his hand, his skin has more colors than a Sherwin-Williams store at the moment, joked Kimmel. It is a shame that he hates drag queens, because they could teach him one or two thing about the mixture of foundations.

Kimmel then pivoted in the story that Trump does not want you to see: the current scandal of Epstein, especially after the Democrats published the image of the apparent birthday letter. This is not a birthday note. It's a signed confession, said Kimmel. This letter is so frightening, she should have her own documentary series on Netflix.

Seth Meyers

And at the end of the evening, Seth Meyers reacted briefly to Epstein's birthday note, which was published just before recording. Now I think I know why he turns so much, he said. Aside from his links with a famous sexual trafficker, he does not want people to know such a shitty artist. Just get a hallmark card next time!

Meyers also discussed Trumps represented the Ministry of Defense, appointed in 1945, as the least awakened in the Ministry of War.

Are you saying that America woke up in 1945? I had to miss this in the old news, he laughed. So what is it really? Is a name change supposed to intimidate our enemies? Where is the public planned here at home? Because if the president threatens war abroad, he seems even more interested in waring of the Americans, as threatening to deploy national guard troops in Chicago. I'm sorry, sir, but that will not seem well on your request for a Nobel Peace Prize, joked Meyers, targeting the supporters of Trump who claim the prize.

Trump does not just want to intimidate enemies abroad, he wants to fly his opponents in a submission here at home, he concluded. At the same time, he does not seem to remember the things he says or does daily, nor where he is, nor where he comes from.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2025/sep/09/jon-stewart-trump-health-epstein

