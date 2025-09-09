Politics
Latika M Bourke: Deploy the coalition of voluntary troops in Ukraine now, says former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the coalition of the desire to deploy in Ukraine now, and not to wait for a peace contract prohibited in the United States.
And without directly appointing President Donald Trump, Johnson warned that Ukraine should not be forced to give up a territory that Vladimir Putin had not won on the battlefield and that no number of red carpets would soothe the Russian president.
Johnson was one of Kievs' first allies at the start of the large -scale invasion and was recognized for bringing British and European support to Ukraine in 2022.
In a rare public appearance in Great Britain, where Mr. Johnson was Prime Minister between 2019 and 2022, the former leader of the Conservative Party told the Borderlands Foundation Ukraine Defense Forum foundation in London that the coalition of The Willing should not wait a cease-fire.
And my question to European leaders now, United Kingdom everywhere, is that immediate adhesion to NATO is outside the table now and that I regret very well that it is, but why not only do we assemble the coalition of volunteers, but also start the deployment of this coalition? He said.
This thing, this entity, whatever the force of peacekeeping, boots on the ground, whatever they do, they do not engage the Russians in war fights, which will simply not happen.
However, there is nothing to prevent them from going now.
This is what we have to do. We have to deploy them now.
They are there for political ends, they are there to show that the ultimate destiny of Ukraine is part of Western security architecture, obtaining them now.
The coalition of the will was proposed for the first time by France and the United Kingdom in the middle of the fear that Europe would be concluded from any peace agreement negotiated by the Trump administration and Russia.
While more than 30 countries, including Australia, are among the talks, the concept remains amorphous.
26 countries have agreed with a kind of military contribution, but governments are civic on what they would deploy and where.
Vice-admiral Justin Jones, chief of the Australian defense force operations, who has never been to Ukraine but coordinates Australias' support in kyiv, he was involved in planning in London.
We will wait until there is a kind of peace, then will wait for the direction of our governments on the way he wants to manage it, he said before Mr. Johnson delivered his speech.
We would have a range of options from which the government can choose and I will disclose this before the government has the opportunity to consider these options.
Europe also wants the strength of comfort to be ultimately supported by the Trump administration and American military assets in one way or another.
Michael Kofman, principal scholarship holder, Carnegie Endowment, said that Russia's expectation to wait for a ceasefire for fears of Western troops could be injured was the bad starting point.
It is not so often when a ceasefire is made that the ceasefire does not decompose also, he said.
He said the deterrence would be a useful safety net and thought it would help dissuade President Putin.
There is a certain degree of deterrent offered by ambiguity and I know that people always worry if they are attacked by the Russians and my immediate response as a military analyst is that if people are so afraid that losses are lost in this type of deployment, then we have a more important credibility problem, said Kofman.
Finally, I do not think that Russia will necessarily be eager to attack this force.
There are also potential consequences and uncertainties.
Sergii Vysotskyi of the National Association of Defense Industries said that such a force would give Ukraine a huge advantage.
We have 2,000 kilometers from the border with Russia and Russian allies like Belarus, told the Nightly.
Thus, the entry to control at least the northern border when we are forced to deploy tens of thousands of troops to control the biélorussia border would be very useful.
Believe me, we know our dictators, we know our neighbors.
Johnson hit Russian President Vladimir Putin as a frail and weak leader who blows babies per window.
He said that he was not a hateful, but the scenes of a two-month-old child and that his young mother was blown away from their kyiv apartment on weekends, during the greatest strike of Russia and missiles to the capital, had transferred him to hatred.
Maybe my feelings were sharpened because you may not believe it, but I myself have a baby of this age, said the 61-year-old man.
I gave way to hate and absolute contempt for what the Russian president does.
He said that the president was making battlefield gains at a slower pace than a garden snail.
A total war since 2022, he has yet captured less than 20% of the Ukrainian territory at the cost of a million Russian victims, he said.
And I think it was calculated that if a common snail or the garden started to cross Russia at the same time as Putin sent her 115 battalion tactical groups in February 2022, the snail would now be in Poland.
Putin is therefore not only morally lower, it is actually slower than the average slug.
Johnson said the Russian leader was significantly fragile in public.
There is something a little strange about his approach these days, he said.
The way he stands, and it is not the bad torso, Putin who used to hunt what they are and to be mistaken with snow, leopards, etc.
It is an aging leader who knows that he made a terrible mistake but cannot find the way outside, and it is therefore time to show him the exit and to show what I think that what is unconsciously knows how to be the truth, that he has lost.
In a subtle excavation to President Trumps, negotiation tactics, which included a welcome red job in Alaska last month, Johnson said that no quantity of schmooz would work.
There is only one set of arguments he understands and it is not a flattery, he said.
You can't Schmooze Putin. You will not change its calculations by processing the red carpet or flies, right?
It will not cut the mustard.
It is frankly crazy to think that there is an agreement to do by offering Putin the possibility of gaining land in the Donbass which he currently does not occupy and has never occupied throughout the conflict.
President Trump threatened more sanctions against Russia, which would be the first he would impose alongside the EU since coming to power.
Johnson supported this and expanded secondary sanctions to China as well as India.
He also called frozen Russian assets, most of which takes place in Belgium, to go to Ukraine.
Currently, Western leaders have used the benefits of these assets but have not evolved towards taking the assets themselves.
|
