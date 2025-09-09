Jokowi and ten years of thief diet in Indonesia

-9 September 2025-

Corruption is an old disease in Indonesian politics. Almost all of the ruling diets have not escaped him. However, when a regime deserves to be called a thief regime, a kleptocracy? A regime can therefore be called if corruption does not only occur massively, protected – even born – by the authorities themselves, and operates as the logic of the regime itself.

Ironically, the Kleptocracy in Indonesia was not born from bad intentions designed from the start, but as an unexpected consequence of the political system built after the 1998 reform. The reform itself was born as an unarmed revolution. It was triggered by the anger of the people, the despair of the Ancien Régime, as well as the conviction that democracy could clean the Indonesian politics of KKN spots – corruption, collusion and nepotism – which, for three decades, has become a characteristic of the new order.

At first, this hope was so great. Each small step seems monumental. The birth of the corruption eradication commission (2002) was welcomed as an important step. When senior officials were arrested, large parts were humiliated and the court opened, people applauded as if the story really got attached with them.

However, the promise is slowly. The reform opens up a space for democracy, but at the same time, offers a wider stage to the oligarchy to adapt. The multipartite system and direct elections which should be the mechanism of people's participation, have in fact transformed into fertile land for patronage, political transactions and dark money flow. Two decades after the fall of Suharto, this nation discovered a bitter reality: corruption has not shrunk, but has become greater, deeper and more systemic.

SBY era: lighting lighting

The leadership period of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (2004-2014) is often called the time “halfway”. On the one hand, the KPK shines strongly. Over a decade, the public witnessed the previously unimaginable view: a minister was actively taken to detention, the governor fell one by one, even the leader of the Grand Party was accused of law. The world has also praised Indonesia; Our eradication of corruption is called one of the most progressive in developing world.

But reality on the ground is much more complicated. Large scandals such as Century Bank with a loss of around 6.7 Billions of Rupes shaking public confidence. The Hambalang affair shows how a state project can be an arena for rent. The BPK report during this period recorded state losses reaching tens of billions of billions, while the ICW recorded hundreds of DPR / DPRD members and dozens of regional leaders were trained by the case.

Sby had to face a fundamental dilemma. On the one hand, he let the KPK work hard. But on the other hand, he remains the president of the political system enclosed by the party and the coalition. He needs political support to govern and compromise is the path taken. As a result, the KPK is indeed strong, but the root of corruption has never been uprooted.

Jokowi: from simplicity to the oligarchic axis

When Joko Widodo appeared in 2014, he brought a different aura. He came as “the son of an ordinary people” – not the general, not the former party elite, had even been considered foreigners. People put great hopes: it is perhaps the president who is really clean, born of simplicity and who is free from the burden of the old oligarchy.

But ten years later, the shadow that seemed different. Jokowi is not only part of the oligarchy, but the axis of oligarchic consolidation itself. Almost all the big parties enter the coalition. The opposition which was supposed to be a counterweight was almost non -existing. The empty political space of criticism is a fertile field for corruption to develop without control.

And at this stage, Indonesia is found on the edge of the Kleptocracy.

Unprecedented megakorupsi

The most striking difference between the Sby and Jokowi era lies on the scale. If in the SBY period, the value of state losses was still around tens of billions of Billions, during the corruption period of Jokowi, jumped at the hundreds of billions.

Some cases record history recordings:

• Asabri: ± RP. 23 Billions.

• Jiwasraya: ± RP. 17 Billions.

• PERTAMINA (2018-2023): ± RP. 193.7 Billions.

• PT Timah: ± IDR 300 Billions.

• Chromebook scandal: ± IDR 9.9 Billions.

If, in the past, corruption was synonymous with billions of corruption, it has now been transformed into a systematic flight of public enterprises, infrastructure projects and state financial institutions. The state, instead of protecting people, is actually used as an extraction machine to enrich an elite handful.

The collapse of the correction system

Why can corruption be so massive in the Jokowi era? Because the supervision system is destroyed from the inside.

• KPK is weakened thanks to the revision of the 2019 law, critical employees are forced to go out by an absurd national test.

• The Constitutional Court is politicized in an instrument of dynasty. The verdict that passed Gibran as a vice-presidential candidate has become the most naked symbol.

• The police and the prosecutor's office are more often used as political tools rather than a law custody.

Without an immune system, democracy loses endurance. Corruption is no longer a deviation, but a Modus Operandi government.

If Sby relies on the party's elite, Jokowi has built something different: the political dynasty. His son, Gibran, became vice-president through a constitutional shortcut. Kaesang, the youngest child, became the party leader. This dynasty is not only a symbol of the family of the decision, but a political infrastructure which guarantees that the Rent network is maintained.

In the theory of system theory, this kleptocracy is autopoïetic – it reproduces. A minister can be arrested, an office can be imprisoned, but the network is alive. Protected not only individuals, but the oligarci system itself.

Corruption in the Jokowi era is no longer limited to the relationship between politicians with entrepreneurs. It has transformed into a multi-actor network: public enterprises, ministries, private sellers, political parties and even family dynasties.

This network is modular: when a knot falls, another knot immediately takes over. It is adaptive and supports each other. If the corruption of the new order can be finished with the fall of sandalwood, corruption in the Jokowi era is much more difficult, because it is distributed and in layers.

Another dimension that is no less important is the world factor. Infrastructure projects based on external debt and Chinese investment offer a new space for transnational rent. The toll roads, the fast trains, the food field – all become a joint area between the interior elites and foreign capital.

In other words, corruption at that time not only stolen the inhabitants of Indonesia, but also took charge of this country in addition to dependence on world capital. Democracy is not only a subordinate of the national oligarchy, but also of transnational interests.

Founder of Jokowi of the Kleptocracy Rejim

According to post-reform comparisons, evolutionary models are clearly visible:

• SBY (2004-2014): a lot of corruption, but the KPK is strong, the correction system is still alive.

• Jokowi (2014-2024): Massive corruption, hundreds of billions of billions of paralyzed correction systems, consolidated oligarchy, political dynasties in power.

Each decision -making regime in Indonesia is not protected from corruption. But it was only in the Jokowi era, corruption was widespread. rooted and closely attached to the system. On this basis, we can say that the jokowi power regime is the jurisprudence regime (the fortune of thieves).

Jokowi can be considered as the foundation of the Kleptocracy regime because under its direction, corruption takes place not only massively, but is also institutionalized by the collapse of the mechanism of supervision and oligarchic consolidation. The revision of the 2019 KPK law which weakens the anti-corruption institution, the use of the Constitutional Court for the benefit of the dynasties, as well as the paralysis of the control and balance mechanism. On this basis, the Kleptocracy develops: not only the practice of individuals looking for rent, but an adaptive multi-actor network, including public enterprises, ministries, political parties, to the president's own family. In other words, Jokowi has standardized corruption as a main mode of power, and this is the foundation of the oligarchic Kleptocracy regime in Indonesia.

For the above reasons for which the Jokowi era deserves to be called the Kleptocrat regime (clever regime). The scale, depth and complexity of corruption reach extreme points.

Epilog: the road at the intersection

Twenty-six years after the reform, Indonesia was again trapped in a long trap. The difference is that, if in the past, corruption was centered on sandalwood, it has spread throughout the power network. If in the past, it could be terminated with the fall of Suharto, it is now more difficult because it is rooted in the system.

The history of this nation is repeated: the fall, the resurrection and the fall again. But this time, the speech is more serious. It is no longer just the powerful, but if the country always has the strength to get out of the Kleptocracy which is already at the heart of the arrangement.

The Jokowi regime marked the peak. The question now, does this nation still have the energy to reduce the peak, or will drop into a deeper valley? ===

Cimahi, September 8, 2025