After the success of 2022, the same programming to direct the Pas de la Malaysia in the next surveys

Over the past decade, the opposition party Islam Semalaysia (not) has largely escaped the turbulence that began other Malaysian parties while their succession plans have taken place or untangled.

The two main leaders of the PAS have held their positions without opposition since 2015, and the status quo should remain as party delegates meeting for their annual congress in Alor Setar, Kedah, from September 11 to 16.

Instead, all eyes will be on messaging throughout the six -day congress, or muktamar As the Islamist party calls it.

Before the 16th general election of Malaysias due at the beginning of 2028, but perhaps from 2026, the step should describe how it plans to court non-Muslim voters, and how its allies within the Coalition of Périkatan naséal (PN) as well as a recently trained pact with other opposition parties can facilitate it.

Despite the concerns about the 77 -year -old president Abdul Hadi Awangs in difficulty, he is likely to lead a steps for a sixth general election.

Former Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man will extend an already decade passage as Tan Sri Hadis, and the same three vice-presidents will remain in place for a third term since 2021.

There was a brief moment when a competition seemed possible when the vice-president Nik Amar Abdullah was appointed by one of the parties of the parties to challenge post No. 2 in June 2025.

The chief minister of Kedah, Sanusi MD, did not throw his hat into the ring for the post of vice-president but retired later.

Other positions such as all the leaders of the powerful Ulama wing of religious scholars and the three main positions in the wings of youth and women will not be disputed following similar withdrawals announced by Secretary General Takiyuddin Hassan on August 30.

Above all, it is a reflection of the discipline of its base and the influence of the Ulama faction, which Mr. Hadi leads. Analysts say that maintaining the status quo positions the APs on a path of stability to continue its ascending trajectory.

This stability previously brought the record party gains in the 2022 polls, when not

won 43 seats in Parliament

Become the largest party in the federal legislature 222.

The Islamist party was propelled to power at the federal level when it joined PN in 2020.

He benefited from an exodus of Malaysian support from the long -term UMNO, which was assaulted with corruption scandals. These voters landed predictably with PN, largely due to the not Islamic diplomas and the pro-Malais position.

The PAS also deepened control in three of the four northern states which it governs in the elections of state of 2023 Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah. And he praised three other persons detained by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahims Pakatan Harapan (PH) Coalition.

This stability of leadership contrasts with the internal schisms rancid in the Multi-Coalition Anwar administration, which has taken a FLAK in recent months, in particular on economic and ethnic issues.

Until now, it reflects a broad consensus on the political approach of the step which has led to historical performance during the state elections of GE and 2023, said Ariel Tan to S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, the coordinator of the Malaysian program, Ariel Tan.

Internally, the party has no doubt not recovered from the emptiness of the talent since the schism of 2015, and there is neither appetite nor motivation for leadership challenges in a more unified party.

In 2015, a bitter internal election led to the defeat of the so-called Erdogan faction named by the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and possibly exploded to form Partia Amanah Negara, now a pH component.

In comparison, Umno has

sacked or suspended

Several high -level leaders, including former ministers Khairy Jamaluddin and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, following his disastrous electoral outing in 2022, where he lost 28 federal seats and won only 30, his worst performance.

The Datuk Anwars series Party Public Justice (PKR) has also undergone several schisms since 2020, losing the successive vice-president Datuk Series Azmin Ali in February of the same year and year

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli

in May 2025.

Even a partner not in opposition PN Party Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, shows signs of uprising against President Muhyiddin Yassin, with delegates stranded during the former opening speech of the Prime Ministers at a general assembly of September 6.

Thus, instead of the best leadership competitions, not can rather be ruminated how it plans to

widen

Beyond the Malaysian-Muslim conservative field.

In 2023, M. Hadi He himself admitted that key weakness was the antipathy of non-Muslim Malaysians towards the step.

To his muktamar In 2024, not even approved

constitutional amendments

Authorize non-Muslims as associate members and officially recognize their wing under the party.

But these movements are largely considered superficial, according to Universiti Sains Malaysias Social Sciences Expert, Associate Professor Azmil Tayeb.

According to Professor Azmil, the Islamist ideology of the step continues to sow the fears of a possible theocracy, despite its denial.

He suggested that it is largely why, despite its relative success, the Pas always gives way to the management of the PN coalition and, with it, any pretension to the first one of the smallest Bersatu, which is considered a more centrist Malaysian party in the long -term UMNO mold.

His Malaysian votes are almost maximized. But if not shelters national aspirations and to surpass his performance in the last elections, he must extend his voter base, said Professor Azmil to St.

Currently, only the Terengganu Minister -in -chief Samsuri Mokhtar, vice-president in practice,

seems to be an acceptable leader

To non-Muslims because of its technocratic rather than theocratic image, but it is more popular outside the party than inside.

Nevertheless, not will be happy to play the waiting game in his long hike to Putrajaya, the director general of affairs of the Viewfinder risk consulting company, Adib Zalkapli, told St.

They waited more than half a century to have their first elected representative in Selangor, the most urban and progressive state.

The step can wait any longer to convince people to accept the leaders of Ulama for Malaysia, because it is not only a political party, it is an Islamic movement.