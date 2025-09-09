



Violence of Nepal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed on Tuesday the brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace in the midst of current fatal troubles in which at least 19 people lost their lives and qualified violence to relax.

Prime Minister also chaired a security firm committee to discuss developments in Nepal.

In a declaration on X, Prime Minister Modi described the violence of Nepal to relax the heart.

Upon my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the security firm committee discussed developments in Nepal. Violence in Nepal is heartbreaking. I am anxious that many young people have lost their lives, he said.

Prime Minister Modi urged peace while Nepal demonstrations have entered day 2, the demonstrators burning buildings in response to the police brutality on Monday which killed 19.

The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of the utmost importance for us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace, said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi was in the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab Tuesday to assess the situation in the states affected by the floods and announced financial rescue packages to support the two states.

He announced financial assistance from 1,500 crore and 1,600 crores for states struck by the floods of the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, respectively.

Protests from Nepal Nepal demonstrations continued on Tuesday to be violent while the young people forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign from his post.

The demonstrators set fire to the Parliament, the President's office, the Prime Minister's residence, the government's buildings, the offices of the political parties and the houses of senior leaders.

The army took care of Tuesday evening's security following several incidents of criminal fire, vandalism and looting in different parts of the country despite the curibble covers.

A crowd set fire to a house belonging to former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal in Dallu. His wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, who was trapped inside the house, suffered serious burning injuries, according to eyewitnesses.

She was transported urgently to Kirtipur Burn hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, Khabarhub, the News portal, citing family sources reported.

A video has become viral on social networks showing that demonstrators capturing Deuba and his wife, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana, of their residence. The couple suffered minor injuries in the fight and seemed to bleed.

At least 19 people were killed in a police action during Monday demonstrations by generation Z on corruption and a government prohibition on social networks. The ban on social media was lifted on Monday evening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-says-violence-in-nepal-heart-rending-says-stability-is-of-utmost-importance-i-humbly-appeal-to-11757436776731.html

