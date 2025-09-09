



Washington President Donald Trump refused to discuss the letter to the sex offender, sentenced Jeffrey Epstein that the Democrats of the Chamber released on Monday, calling for a dead problem.

“I don't comment on something that is a dead problem,” Trump told NBC News during a brief telephone call on Tuesday morning. “I gave all the comments to the staff. This is a dead problem.”

He refused to discuss the question more.

The Democrats of the Chamber's Supervisory Committee published on X an image of an obscene note that Trump would have sent Epstein for his 50th anniversary. The letter was part of a multitude of documents published on Monday, which arise from an assignment of the committee led by the GOP sent to the succession of Epstein

The president denied having written the letter. The White House officials rejected it on Monday, arguing that the signature did not correspond to the current signature of the presidents. The previous cases of the signature of the presidents, however, seem similar to the signing of the letter.

The letter, which would have been sent in 2003, was reported for the first time by the Wall Street Journal. The president in July continued the parent company of magazines, the publisher and two journalists for defamation. The newspaper said he is holding his subjects.

The letter depicts the outline of a naked woman with the first name of Trump signed in the pubic area. The note presents a conversation between Trump and Epstein, with Trump saying: “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey”.

The letter ends with a representation of Trump saying: “A boyfriend is a wonderful thing. Happy birthday and can be another wonderful secret.”

A birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein would have been sent by Donald Trump. @ Oversightdems via x

The Epstein number has shaken Washington for months, discovering a ditch between the Republicans who are generally in locking behind the White House messaging. Trump has tried several times to minimize history, even if some of its Maga allies continue to put pressure for transparency.

Democratic legislators and a handful of their republican counterparts are trying to collect signatures which could ultimately force a vote as to whether the Ministry of Justice must publish more Epstein files.

The representative Thomas Massie, r-ky., Co-put the effort with the representative Ro Khanna, D-Calif. Among the signatories are three Republicans who are generally allied with Trump's messaging: Nancy Mace representatives of Southern Caroline, Marjorie Taylor Greene de Georgie and Lauren Boebert from Colorado.

Garrett Haake

Megan Lebowitz

Kyle Stewart, Julie Tsirkin, Dareh Gregorian and Tom Winter contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-calls-epstein-birthday-letter-dead-issue-rcna230042 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos