



146 Chinese President Xi Jinping Chinese President Xi Jinping urges BRICS to resist protectionism at the virtual summit, calling the block to maintain multilateralism and to oppose trade wars in the midst of global economic uncertainties. We must respect the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization and resist all forms of protectionism, he declared in his speech to the group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, at the summit of virtual leaders summoned by the Brazilian president Luiz Luiz Lula Da Silva, September 8 discuss the defense of the defense of many. XIS calls for unity against global challenges During his speech to the Virtual Brics Summit, President Xi Jinping stressed the need for British countries to stand together in the face of accelerating global transformations. He stressed that hegemonism, unilatry and protectionism become more creeping, commercial wars and tariff wars seriously disturbing the global economy and undergoing the rules of international trade.

Whatever the way in which the international situation changes, we must remain firm to promote the construction of an open world economy, share opportunities and obtain results of winning by the opening, added XI.

XI made three proposals for the solidarity of cement and cooperation in advance between the nations of the BRICS. First, he urged the maintenance of multilateralism and the increase in the representation and the voice of developing countries in global governance. Second, he called for the promotion of an open global economy, to oppose all forms of protectionism and to make the global development initiative jointly. Thirdly, he recommended strengthening people's exchanges to promote mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the BRICS.

These proposals align with the spirit of openness of the BRICS, the inclusiveness and the win-win cooperation, aimed at building a community with a shared future for humanity. XI stressed that the BRICS, standing in the world's foreground, should act as a stabilizing force for peace and an avant-garde for common development.

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva summoned the virtual meeting to discuss the defense of multilateralism. The summit provided a platform to managers to solve urgent global problems, including economic cooperation and resistance to protectionist measures.

The Lulas call the extraordinary summit have questioned concerns about the increase in protectionism, in particular major economies. The meeting enabled BRICS leaders to reaffirm their commitment to multilateral commercial systems and fair global governance. Broader context of BRICS and global trade tensions The BRICS Bloc, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has widened to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, making it a group of 11 countries representing more than 45% of the world's population and 28% of world GDP. This expansion strengthens its influence in the defense of the global interests of the South.

The XIS rallying call against protectionism arrives at a time when trade tensions are increasing worldwide. He has criticized certain countries to carry out commercial and pricing wars, which disrupt global supply chains and economic stability. This echoes the feelings of the summits of the previous BRICS, where leaders have always opposed unilateral sanctions and protectionist policies.

The president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, told the crowds gathered in Beijing that the era of China was intimidated and that whoever had tried to separate the Party and the Chinese people was condemned to failure, while the Chinese Communist Party celebrated its centenary.









